Last Call for NABC Industry Recognition Awards

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is encouraging industry professionals to nominate for its annual awards program individuals or groups whose exemplary efforts have helped improve the lives of others in local communities throughout the United States.

Deadline for online nominations is Sept. 15. Winners of the NABC Awards will be announced at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show on Nov. 1 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Award of Distinction

The Award of Distinction celebrates extraordinary efforts by individuals or groups from the collision industry who selflessly give of themselves for the benefit of others, and at the same time, exemplify the integrity and professionalism of collision industry professionals.

This award embodies the National Auto Body Council’s mission to promote community service initiatives that change and save lives in local communities throughout the United States. The award honors acts of bravery, philanthropy, charity, and selfless acts of kindness. It transcends the rigors of daily business and reaches out to uncover those who wish to help humanity without seeking recognition for themselves.

Body Shop Image Award

The Body Shop Image Award recognizes the positive impact an attractive, well-designed facility will have on its surrounding community. This award embodies the spirit of the National Auto Body Council to foster an environment where collision repair professionals can contribute their talents and resources, engage in community service and become a vital asset to the neighborhood and community at large.

Nominations for the award are open to any body shop remodeling project to be completed during the calendar year.

Online nominations and more information for the awards are available at www.NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org. For more information on the NABC Awards program, contact Marie Peevy, awards program chair, at [email protected] or (630) 881-7945.