Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Ill., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

The Kenosha News reported that an Illinois judge has recently given the go-head to a lawsuit brought by three Kenosha collision repair facilities against State Farm.

The original multi-part complaint alleged State Farm had engaged in “wrongful conduct” that harmed the three shops. According to David Novoselsky, the attorney representing the body shops, the two main counts were breach of contract and tortious interference.

The Kenosha News quoted Tom Capponi of Armando’s Collision Center, one of the shops involved in the suit, as saying, “In a nutshell, about a year and a half ago, someone (at State Farm) decided to put Kenosha in the Chicago market.”

Capponi is referring to State Farm’s decision in July 2015 to “refine market boundaries used to determine prevailing competitive prices.”

Consequently, the hourly rate was lowered from $56 an hour to $50 an hour.

