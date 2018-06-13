Miller Launches Alternative Welding Helmet

Miller Electric Mfg., a leading worldwide manufacturer of arc welding and safety equipment, has expanded their Weld-Mask series with the introduction of Weld-Mask 2. An alternative to traditional welding helmets. Weld-Mask 2 is engineered specifically for operators who weld in tight, non-traditional spaces.

“By working side-by-side with our industrial customers, we got a first-hand look at their pain points and saw a need for better eye and face protection in challenging weld environments,” said Sam Harvey, product manager, Miller Head and Face Protection. “Weld-Mask 2 allows operators to access tight spaces, while not only keeping their eyes and head protected, but also with the ability to wear a hard hat, reusable respirator and safety glasses for total protection and compliance.”

Eye injuries continue to be the most common injury for welders — accounting for more than 25 percent of all welding injuries, according to Occupational Safety & Health magazine. Many factors lead to operators removing their helmets, specifically when working in tight spaces, including: overall discomfort and neck pain, the frustration of bumping their helmet on close surroundings, reduced lens reaction when welding out of position, and low-light conditions.

Weld-Mask 2 addresses many of the obstacles of welding in tight spaces:

Low-profile design is approximately 40 percent lighter than a traditional auto-darkening welding helmet

Large singular lens improves range of visibility

Close-fitting, soft eye covering provides total darkness for precision welding

Users can adapt to their environment with shades 5-13

X-Mode technology continuously detects the arc even when sensors are blocked, making it ideal for out-of-position, outdoor and low-amp TIG welding

Easily fits under a hard hat without adapters, eliminating helmet with hard hat weight and balance issues

Flashlight accessory frees both hands for welding

Weld-Mask 2 is also designed to address compliance issues within industrial environments. The Miller LPR-100 reusable respirator and classic safety glasses seamlessly fit under Weld-Mask 2 — ensuring the operator is fully protected without sacrificing comfort.

For more information, visit MillerWelds.com/weld-mask.