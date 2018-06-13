Body Shop Business
News/Welding
ago

Miller Launches Alternative Welding Helmet

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Mazda, CCC are Working Together to Address Vehicle Safety

Spray Finishing Workshops Announced in Ohio

AAPEX 2018 to Provide Top-Quality Training for Aftermarket Professionals

Moody's Collision Owner Dominates Maine Governor Primary

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Illinois

Fatal Tesla Crash Preliminary Investigation Report Issued

VIDEO: OE vs. Aftermarket Parts Industry Statistics, Presented by Kia

Gerber Parent Boyd Group Reports Strong First Quarter, Sees ‘Intensifying’ Opportunity for More Consolidation in Auto Body Industry

GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification

Porsche to Use Augmented Reality Glasses for Repairs

Miller Electric Mfg., a leading worldwide manufacturer of arc welding and safety equipment, has expanded their Weld-Mask series with the introduction of Weld-Mask 2.  An alternative to traditional welding helmets. Weld-Mask 2 is engineered specifically for operators who weld in tight, non-traditional spaces.

“By working side-by-side with our industrial customers, we got a first-hand look at their pain points and saw a need for better eye and face protection in challenging weld environments,” said Sam Harvey, product manager, Miller Head and Face Protection. “Weld-Mask 2 allows operators to access tight spaces, while not only keeping their eyes and head protected, but also with the ability to wear a hard hat, reusable respirator and safety glasses for total protection and compliance.”

Eye injuries continue to be the most common injury for welders — accounting for more than 25 percent of all welding injuries, according to Occupational Safety & Health magazine. Many factors lead to operators removing their helmets, specifically when working in tight spaces, including: overall discomfort and neck pain, the frustration of bumping their helmet on close surroundings, reduced lens reaction when welding out of position, and low-light conditions.

Weld-Mask 2 addresses many of the obstacles of welding in tight spaces:

  • Low-profile design is approximately 40 percent lighter than a traditional auto-darkening welding helmet
  • Large singular lens improves range of visibility
  • Close-fitting, soft eye covering provides total darkness for precision welding
  • Users can adapt to their environment with shades 5-13
  • X-Mode technology continuously detects the arc even when sensors are blocked, making it ideal for out-of-position, outdoor and low-amp TIG welding
  • Easily fits under a hard hat without adapters, eliminating helmet with hard hat weight and balance issues
  • Flashlight accessory frees both hands for welding

Weld-Mask 2 is also designed to address compliance issues within industrial environments. The Miller LPR-100 reusable respirator and classic safety glasses seamlessly fit under Weld-Mask 2 — ensuring the operator is fully protected without sacrificing comfort.

For more information, visit MillerWelds.com/weld-mask.

Show Full Article