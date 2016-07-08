Body Shop Business
Mississippi Collision Repairer Challenges State Farm Over Vehicle Scan

Jason Stahl

A Mississippi body shop owner claims that State Farm is refusing to pay for a pre- and post-repair scan of a 2012 Chrysler van, despite acknowledging that Mopar says it must be done.

Daniel Mosley of Clinton Body Shop in Clinton, Miss., reached out to his local State Farm claims manager about a scan on the van, saying that Mopar required it. But even though the manager acknowledged Mopar’s position statement, Mosley claims he said State Farm was going to treat each claim on its own merits. Mosley claims the rep also told him he agreed there are a lot of vehicles out there that will probably need to be scanned, but he didn’t feel it was necessary for the particular vehicle in question.

When Mosley asked the State Farm rep to elaborate on the criteria the insurer would use to decide the merits of each claim, he declined to do so, according to Mosley.

In part, Chrysler’s scan tool position statement reads:

Use of the Mopar wiTECH vehicle diagnostic tester (Mopar Scan Tool) is an important part of FCA US vehicle service and maintenance. This tool contains software that aftermarket tools may not contain and can assess whether any FCA US vehicle’s safety and security systems contain active or stored Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs).

Safety and security related systems, such as antilock brakes, supplemental restraint systems (SRS – airbags), occupant restraint controller (ORC), seat belts, active head restraints, forward facing camera and radar, blind spot monitoring and other automated electronic driver assistance systems MUST be tested for fault codes (DTCs) that could be active (current) or stored following a collision. Use of the Mopar wiTECH vehicle diagnostic tester is necessary before and after collision repair.

ANY of the following conditions could trigger DTCs prior to or during collision repairs, which could result in improper vehicle performance:

  • Vehicle is involved in an accident or collision, even though the damage may appear minor
  • Vehicle has been in an accident with or without air bag deployment
  • Voltage loss, including battery disconnects and hybrid battery disabling
  • Significant vehicle disassembly including, but not limited to, bumpers, door handles, headlamps and mirrors
  • Interior trim repair or removal
  • Glass removal and replacement operations

Any repairs performed without using Mopar parts and not following published repair guidelines and procedures, may expose current or future vehicle owners and occupants to unnecessary risk.

If faults were stored in the DTC memory for any safety or security system, then these systems MUST be serviced according to the repair procedures in Service Information. After performing repairs, recheck the system to determine if any active or stored DTCs remain; if so, take appropriate service action to ensure proper function.

“In my opinion, a shop that doesn’t do the right thing for the consumer and follow through with the scans is setting itself up for a liability exposure that could possibly ruin them,” said John Mosley, Daniel’s father and owner of the shop. “As you know, garagekeepers liability may not provide coverage if you’re sued because you performed an incomplete or improper repair.”

  • “If You Don’t Stand For Something You’ll Fall For Anything!”

    I applaud the efforts of Dan and John Mosley for standing up and representing the needs of their customers!

    To stop such egregious behavior, the repairer must edify and channel the associated liabilities back to their customer and equip and direct them to seek what they need from the insurer to resolve the issues. It’s their vehicle, their damage, their claim and their personal safety and well-being which is at stake and they need be involved in ensuring their best interests are protected.

    Significant liabilities arise and expose the repairer when they [repairers] all too often take it upon themselves to do, or not do at the direction of an insurer…all the while , the insurer having no liabilities in potential issues that may arise.
    When repairers fail to perform recommended and mandated procedures and/or do them properly, the liabilities for any failures will rest with the repairer… just as it would for a surgeon or other professional expert.
    Just as “ignorance of the law is no excuse”, neither is stating “the insurer wouldn’t pay for it!”

    I have personally sat in court rooms and watched and heard insurer’s legal counsel state; “My client is an insurance company…they sell insurance products, they don’t repair vehicles…if a repairer needs additional funds to provide a proper repair, which of course the insurer wants, all they need do is ask for it!” of course we all know this is not always the case just as in this instance but it works well to protect the insurer from liabilities for poorly performed and insufficient repairs.

    Repairers need to remember who it is they [repairers] work for and the potential ramifications of not performing the work properly and thoroughly! The customer (vehicle owner) needs to be made aware and involved in the process when their personal well-fare is not being protected!

    ADE Repairer Consulting/Coaching clients are doing it with great success and profitability.

    • Bill Fowler

      You are spot on, Barrett. The insurance company can commit the crime and their fingerprints are nowhere to be found. With the increasing proliferation of post repair inspections, any shop that does not perform a proper repair risks losing everything that they own and their insurance partners will sit in the courtroom, pointing their fingers at the shop, just like everybody else. Daniel handled this just as he should, using e-mail and recorded phone conversations to put the issue back on the insurance company. I have always subscribed to the belief that, until you can figure out a way to turn the problem around and dump it in the lap of the person who created it, it will never go away. Daniel did just that.

      • Bill, No doubt Daniel is doing what he and his father believe is the right thing but until the repairers place the hot potato on the lap of the customer,(who the insurer or at-fault party owes) they are taking on a fight that simply isn’t theirs to fight. It’s nice that they do it but until the risks begin to outweigh the rewards for the insurer, behaviors will never change. Insurers have no qualms in tying up a repairer’s time, efforts and funds in protracted litigation with little risk… other than paying what they owe…

        Repairers need to take of the big red “S” on their chest, hang up their cape and start exposing the insurer’s bad behavior and begin edifying and empowering their customers to fight for their own rights for proper and thorough repairs of which the insurers will be compelled to resolve or face potential sanctions and potentially significant punitive damages…a threat that the collision repairers do not impose.

        The reason the industry is in the mess its in is simply because over the years the repairers have shielded the consumer from the insurer’s bad behavior and have instead stood up to the insurer themselves in an effort to defend the customer…all the while the customer is totally unaware and at home hearing on TV how cute the insurers are and how 15 minutes can save them 15%!
        JMt…

        • Bill Fowler

          The reason Daniel recorded the phone conversations and communicated by e-mail was to have information to provide to the vehicle owner when he did hand it over to them. It does little good to involve the customer in the fight without providing the weapons they need. The insurance company decided to cave in, at least partially, because of who Daniel was copying on the e-mails and Daniel’s assurance that he would be contacting the media, which he did anyway.

          • It takes a “Brave “Heart” with honor and integrity to take the needed steps to inform and edify their customers. Along with many others, the Moseley’s are such people!

  • Ron

    Tell the customer he will need to be charges, then they can go back after SF for a bad faith claim.

    Perretta

  • zeke

    I agree with the IC on this one….. just because the OEMs have a statement or procedure out on a said vehicle etc…that they are suggesting , this is still a ” repair industry ” and vehicles will and do fall into wear and tear as mileage stacks up on them. WE as REPAIRERS can not follow or apply “every” single “brand new” oem statement that’s being suggested and “expect” to be paid for doing it just so to cover your shops a$$! Vehicles need to be looked at as a case by case and then charges made accordingly. If shops out here are this fearful of liability then I suggest they quit and do something else for a living, its plain long ridiculous to try and operate this way on every single thing that is done.

    • zeke

      Oh btw…. how many shops out here are “replacing the lug nuts” when ever a wheel is removed? They also are most likely “one time use fasteners” per the oem manufacturers. I doubt any of the shops who are out here “bumping the oems” are practicing this procedure which really is probably or could be ONE of the biggest safety issues with a vehicle … I mean after all the lug nuts do hold the wheel and tires on don’t they? Lets get real here people , just because things are suggested by the oem manufacturers… that doesn’t mean that its 100% correct , after all they(the OEMS) also are passing liability and covering their butts by making all these statements they put out just like everyone else is trying to do!!! Somewhere the cycle needs to stop and say enough already and people start using their common sense in this business.

      • Cheryl

        So apparently you are a better engineer than the manufacturer and can decide on a “case by case” basis using common sense, how to repair a vehicle. Are you willing to let your employees also make those decisions based on their common sense? How willing are you to just stand back and let someone make financial decisions for you? It is the body shop and the insurance companies fiduciary responsibility to return the vehicle to pre-accident condition. That includes removing crash codes and recalibrating seat weight sensors when applicable. What do you do with the windshield cameras in your shop? Are you having them installed without recalibration? After all, if the driver would just pay attention to the road they wouldn’t need those cameras and that radar would they? They should just use their common sense to drive instead of letting those “gadgets” do the work for them. Those features were designed by the manufacture engineers to keep people safe and to help avoid collisions. It is the body shop and the insurance companies job to make sure repairs are completed safely and to the standards of the manufacturer. My common sense says that’s what I pay insurance for. I would strongly recommend that you educate yourself on new vehicle technology before using your common sense to dismiss proper repair procedures. You should be grateful that OEM information is out there for us instead of fighting it. When push comes to shove and there is a lawsuit, your common sense is not going to be a good defense.

        • Bill Fowler

          You obviously are not familiar with our friend, Zeke. He is the only tech anywhere that “don’t need no fancy tools or trainin’ to repair a vehicle. His “common sense” affords him the benefit of knowing everything about everything and if you don’t believe it, just ask him.

        • zeke

          Yes !!! I absolutely can rely on my exp and knowledge to repair todays vehicles WITHOUT an instruction sheet explaining what to do HELL yes !!! common sense and understanding the collision fundamentals of the way the vehicles are constructed is all one has to know…. the rest is just hogwash opinions. This trade is flooded with brainwashed dopes who cant do the job that’s the problem.

  • anonymous

    So according to the manufacturer every time you have to replace any glass or let’s say a piece of cracked plastic interior trim you have to have the vehicle scanned by a “Mopar wiTECH vehicle diagnostic tester (Mopar Scan Tool)” . That is ridiculous. It would be nice to know exactly what the damage or the issue was. Did the shop change the door mirror glass and want to have a full scan done with a “Mopar wiTECH vehicle diagnostic tester (Mopar Scan Tool)”. On top of the the only placeyou can have that done is likely the dealer. Just like Ford being the only ones that have the tool to fix those crappy 5.4 spark plugs that break.

    • Shawn Martin

      Mr./or Mrs./Ms. Anonymous, it’s obvious you work for State Farm. Your answer would be yes, if you have lane departure sensors removed to remove the windshield then you must recalibrate the sensors. If you have a piece of plastic damaged from the accident, common sense would prevail. If it requires you to disable or disconnect the battery, yes. And as far as a mirror, the only way you would not have to, is if there was no lane shift sensors, back up sensors, or cameras. State Farms position, is ignorance is bliss, brush it under the rug, don’t educate your adjusters and ignore the fact that collision shops are liable to properly repair vehicles back to pre-accident condition. Insurers are transferring the liability to the shops.
      When you remove a rear bumper, it may have radar sensors, back up sensors, and the tail lights may be required to be removed as well. All of these items are safety related, and require a OE scan tool to delete stored codes, they weren’t in the vehicle from a minor scratch that your good neighbor’s spoiled brat child put in it from his tricycle. But when a technician removes this cover to repair the minor scratch, and refinish the bumper, he/she has introduced codes (soft codes) into the said vehicle, which may or may not cause safety related items to fail in a collision after the repairs are complete.
      Why take a chance, when you child goes in because he/she hurt his/her knee. The Dr. looks at He/She and takes their blood pressure and temperature. Then the Dr. orders an X-Ray, and the insurance company pays for the X-Ray and you pay your Co-pay and or deductible. Why??? because the Dr. has to rule out any possible internal damage to your child’s knee. Technicians don’t have X-Ray vision, nor do they have magic wands. Vehicle must be scanned to determine the extent of the damage. Why, ask the Dr.
      Get Educated

