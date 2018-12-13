Most Influential Women Award Nominations Deadline Approaches

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that the nomination deadline is quickly approaching for its Most Influential Women Award(s).

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 14, 2019. Women working in any segment of the collision repair industry are eligible for consideration. The winner(s) will be recognized at an awards gala held during the 2019 WIN Educational Conference May 6-8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Since its inception in 1999, the Most Influential Women program has recognized over 90 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. WIN acquired stewardship of the Most Influential Women program in 2013 and continues to evolve the program to align with WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing, and advancing women”.

The 2019 nomination form may be downloaded from the WIN website at www.womensindustrynetwork.com.