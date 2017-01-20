Jordan Holt has been on a rough road since giving birth to twin daughters at the age of 17. Thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC), that road just got a little easier.

At the conclusion of the NABC’s Golf Fundraiser in Palm Springs, Calif., Holt received a vehicle fully loaded with toys and gifts, as part of the council’s Recycled Rides program. Hertz provided the vehicle, and Fix Auto Cathedral City refurbished it for the young mother.

Holt lost one of her daughters. Her surviving daughter – as well as Jordan – faced numerous hospitalizations and medical challenges due to a difficult childbirth. Without reliable transportation, Jordan had been struggling to juggle medical appointments, childcare and college classes.

“We thank Hertz, our Golf Fundraiser presenting sponsor, and the many other businesses and individuals who contributed to the success of this year’s event,” NABC Chairman Domenic Brusco said. “Funds raised from this event will help NABC and its members change and save lives for many more hard-working and deserving individuals like Jordan Holt.”

Recycled Rides brings together insurers, collision repairers, paint suppliers, parts vendors and others to repair and donate vehicles to deserving individuals and service organizations in local communities throughout the country. Since 2007, the program has donated nearly 1,300 vehicles valued at close to $17 million.

Proceeds from the Palm Springs Golf Fundraiser will support other NABC programs, including First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) and the Distracted Driving Initiative.