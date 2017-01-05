National Auto Body Council Launches Search Campaign for New Executive Director

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is launching a search campaign for a new executive director following the recent announcement by NABC founder and current Executive Director Chuck Sulkala of his intention to retire by the end of 2017.

Since its inception in 1994, the NABC has significantly contributed to the positive image of today’s collision industry and is recognized as the industry’s leading voice to showcase the professionalism and integrity of the collision industry through its community service initiatives.

“Our Board of Directors is looking for a candidate who shares our passion and commitment to collectively leverage our industry resources to make a positive impact in local communities across the country,” said NABC Chairman Domenic Brusco. “Over the past two decades under Chuck Sulkala’s leadership, our membership has grown exponentially. We look to our new executive director to capitalize on this momentum and provide the leadership and support to our growing network of members as they implement NABC initiatives that help change and saves lives for thousands of individuals nationwide.”

According to Brusco, the executive director position reports to the NABC Board of Directors and works collaboratively with the board to implement NABC’s strategic annual goals. Responsibilities include oversight over NABC’s daily operations, membership, fundraising, marketing, finance and revenue growth. A detailed executive director position description is available on the NABC website.

Deadline for submissions is March 31st, 2017. Interested candidates should email resumes to Mike McManus, with copies to Nick Notte and Renee Ricciotti, co-chairs of the NABC Personnel Committee.