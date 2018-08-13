Accountable Estimating Partners with Polyvance to Create Estimating Plastic Repair Online Training Course

Accountable Estimating announced it has partnered with Polyvance to create an estimating plastic repair online training course – essential to plastic repair, according the companies, because in order to get the full benefits of plastic welding, shops must not only have the equipment but also the training to accurately estimate the repairs.

Estimating Plastic Repair (EPR-01) is an online training course divided into four modules. Each module is designed to be less than 30 minutes in duration, allowing the learner to remain on site and in production while completing the training. The course is designed to educate estimators on assessing the repairability of the numerous plastic components found on today’s vehicles, with a primary focus on bumper covers and headlights.

The course takes the estimator through a brief history of plastics, shows how to identify the different types of plastics, and discusses the three main types of plastic repair techniques used in the industry. The course concludes with a series of exercises designed to improve the estimator’s skills, allowing them to more accurately estimate plastic repair. The result will be increased plastic repair profits and a greater ROI on training and equipment.

The partnership also marks the introduction of Polyvance’s Plastic Bumper Repairability Scale to the collision repair industry. This scale rates damage severity from level 1 to level 5, with level 1 being repairs that could easily be performed by a technician with average plastic repair skills and level 5 being extremely difficult or impossible for that same technician.

