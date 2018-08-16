North Carolina Collision, Automotive Businesses Give Local Veteran New Ride

A group of local businesses in Gaston County, North Carolina has teamed up to give a local veteran in need a new ride.

As of four months ago, Kirk Davis, a 57-year-old retired veteran, was homeless and living out of a Toyota 4Runner with no A/C. Now, thanks to an anonymous donor and some donated work from local businesses include Pack Brothers Collision Center, J&J Upholstery, Stanley Towing and Collision Safety Consultants, Davis now has a refurbished 2003 Cadillac.

With A/C in working order in the new car, Davis can now continue to move forward and get a service dog to assist him knowing that he can keep the animal cool. In the time since leaving the Marines in 1988, he’s been through two knee replacement surgeries, heart and back problems, and lost his wife to cancer in 2014, which prompted him be foreclosed upon due to all of the medical bills.

