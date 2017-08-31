Nu-Look Collision Recognized as Inc. 5000 Company

Inc. Magazine has included Nu-Look Collision on its “Inc. 5000” list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

West Henrietta, N.Y.-based Nu-Look Collision has grown 51 percent over the past three years, ranking the MSO in 4,616th place.

Inc. will recognize the winners on October 10-12 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, Calif.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies across the United States” said Todd Zigrossi president of Nu-Look Collision. “As a locally owned business, we believe that we owe our 35-plus years of success to our loyal customers, the community, and our employees. We have come so far over the years and look forward to expanding even further.”

The 14-location MSO also has been named “Best Collision Repair Shop” by the D&C’s Rochester Choice Awards for 15 years in a row.