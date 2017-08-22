OEC Sponsors Two High School Summer Camps to Help Kids Learn Computer Programming Skills

OEConnection (OEC) recently sponsored a girls-only coding camp and a newly launched cybersecurity camp with the Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit Tech Corps and the industry collaborative group RITE (Regional Information Technology Engagement).

OEC sponsored the girls-only coding camp at Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, for a second consecutive year. Twenty high school girls attended the weeklong camp, which is designed to provide students with hands-on C# coding experience to learn computer programming concepts and skills.

OEC sponsorship allowed participating students to access an interactive curriculum taught by two certified Tech Corps instructors, a camp kit that included supplies and software, evaluations and assessments, training and ongoing support, the company said.

New this year, the cyber security camp, at Cleveland State University, offered 20 students with coding experience the opportunity to participate in labs and challenges to recognize and identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

“The need for technology skills in the region continues to grow, as evidenced by the number of ongoing tech-related job openings, and we want to do whatever we can to mitigate the shortage of talent to fill those roles,” said Kathy Golden, OEC executive vice president and chief technology officer. “Sponsoring these coding camps, in partnership with Tech Corps and RITE, is just one way we can empower young minds to pursue a rewarding future.”

This is the third year that OEC has sponsored the Tech Corps and RITE coding camps.

“Creating hands-on opportunities for high school students to develop critical job-related skills for a future career in IT is possible only with the support and participation of our corporate sponsors,” said Courtney DeOreo, director of RITE. “These companies don’t just sign checks. They agree to engage with the students, providing a much-needed glimpse into what it means to be a software developer or information security specialist for a local company. This participation excites the students about the possibilities in the region and makes their learning real.”