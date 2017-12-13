PPG, ASE Name Brian Yoder 2017 Master Refinish Technician of the Year

PPG and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) have recognized Brian Yoder as the 2017 PPG/ASE Master Refinish Technician of the Year.

Yoder, a refinish technician from Huntingdon, Pa., received the award at the Nov. 15 ASE Technician Awards Dinner in San Diego.

Randy Cremeans, PPG, director of training; Jeff Walker, chairman of the ASE board of directors; and Timothy Zilke, ASE president and CEO, made the award presentation.

There are approximately 250,000 ASE-certified professionals nationwide. The Master Refinish Technician of the Year award is an annual tribute to the PPG collision center technician receiving the highest score on the ASE Painting and Refinish test. The competition is open to all technicians who took the ASE B2 test in the last year (July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2017). Yoder achieved the highest score.

“Brian is an outstanding ASE-certified refinish professional,” said Cremeans. “Thousands of technicians take the ASE test each year, and to have the highest score in the country is quite an achievement. It’s a pleasure for PPG to present this award.”

Yoder is employed by the Stuckey Ford Collision Center in Hollidaysburg, Pa.

He has been an automotive repair and refinish technician for more than 25 years, and his test score reflects his extensive knowledge. Yoder received his initial training at Vale Technical Institute in Blairsville, Pa., where he earned an associate degree in automotive techniques and management. He maintains his refinish certification through regular PPG training courses.

“Being a technician is challenging and rewarding,” Yoder said. “I’m always striving for excellence; the technology I work with is constantly changing. I enjoy what I do, and it’s gratifying to be recognized for my work. I thank PPG and ASE for this award.”

ASE was founded in 1972 as an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of automotive service and repair through voluntary testing and certification of automotive professionals. PPG has sponsored the Master Refinish Technician of the Year Award since 1996.

PPG offers numerous training classes, including technician certification and recertification courses, for all collision center personnel. For more information, visit www.ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.