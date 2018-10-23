PPG Offers Stars, Cars, Seminars at SEMA Show

PPG has announced that the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Don Ridler Memorial Award will be one of three custom vehicles featured in its booth at the upcoming SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 30-Nov. 2. Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet some of the custom world’s top stars and learn about trends and advances in the refinish industry from PPG experts.

A highlight in the PPG booth is the award-winning 1957 Chevrolet named Imagine, which won the Don Ridler Memorial Award at the 2018 Detroit Autorama. The heavily customized car, which is finished with silver PPG paint, started as an ordinary Chevy hardtop. Co-owner and custom builder John Martin and the team at Johnny’s Auto Trim & Rod Shop in Alamosa, Colo., gave it a new identity. Martin’s crew handled the build, which features heavy body modifications, a complete custom chassis and full leather interior.

“Our crew is proud to be promoted and recognized by PPG,” said Martin. “An exciting bonus is to share it with influential names in the industry. This event is like no other, and we are really looking forward to it. I am excited to show off the car in the environment SEMA creates, because it allows the custom community to evolve and provides a peek into differing car culture, ingenuity and character – not to mention the PPG booth is the top booth to be in!”

In addition to seeing some of today’s top custom vehicles up close, visitors to the PPG booth will have the opportunity to meet the creative talent behind other legendary vehicles. The following stars will sign autographs, offer tips and provide their insights on PPG products:

Charley Hutton from Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

Bobby Alloway from Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

Tom and Mitch Kelly from Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

Mark Worman, Will Scott and Allysa Rose from Graveyard Carz

Racing fans will enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with the John Force Racing Team and Bob Tasca of Tasca Racing. Kenny Youngblood, one of drag racing’s most talented graphic artists, also will be at the PPG booth to autograph illustrations he created especially for this year’s show.

The appearance schedule in PPG booth no. 24601 is as follows (subject to change):

Tuesday, Oct. 30

10-11 a.m. – Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

noon-1 p.m. – John Force Racing Team 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery Wednesday, Oct. 31 9-10 a.m. – Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery 10-11 a.m. – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters 11 a.m.-noon – Mark Worman, Will Scott and Allysa Rose, Graveyard Carz noon-1 p.m. – Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop 1-2 p.m. – Bob Tasca, Tasca Racing 2-3 p.m. – Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio Thursday, Nov. 1 10-11 a.m. – Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery noon-1 p.m. – Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio 2-3 p.m. – Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop 3-4 p.m. – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters Friday, Nov. 2 10-11 a.m. – Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters 11 a.m.-noon – Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery SEMA attendees also can hear from PPG refinish experts, who will be participating in the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series during the show. The courses focus on issues and information relevant to collision repair professionals operating in today’s marketplace.

On Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m., the PPG team will address current and future OEM styling trends and the impact on the collision refinish industry. Speakers include Jennifer Boros, PPG director of marketing, automotive refinish; Frank Jemiola, PPG global technical manager, pigments; John Thomas, PPG color technical manager, automotive OEM; and Darin Poston, PPG application specialist.

“We are excited to be participating in the SCRS education series again this year,” said Boros. “Color trends are always a hot topic in the industry, and this is a great opportunity to share our knowledge.”

Topics to be covered include the new sonic process for metallic finishes and trends in highly chromatic colors, formulations and pigments.

“OEMs have upped their game with unique colors and finishes,” said Boros. “For body shops, this means that special pigments and processes may be needed to repair a vehicle. Through this seminar, we hope to demystify the repair process.”