The colors will be screaming in the PPG booth at this year’s SEMA Show.

Scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the SEMA Show attracts automotive industry professionals from around the world, and all are welcome at PPG booth 24601, where an array of spectacular custom cars and other items presenting the hottest trends in paint finishes will offer show-stopping treats.

Display cars will include:

Steve Frisbee’s dazzling Ridler award-winning candy-apple red and black 1933 Ford Roadster “Renaissance Roadster”

Bobby Alloway’s “Wicked Ride,” a stealthy 1955 Plymouth Savoy sporting his renowned signature classic black finish

Hot Dog Finlan’s “Bully,” a wild 1930 Model A Ford sedan that’s making its flamboyant debut at SEMA

PPG booth visitors will get a chance to mingle with the custom car world’s brightest stars. The artists who are responsible for the ingenious paint schemes that win some of the biggest awards at car shows across the country will be on hand to sign autographs, offer tips and talk about their PPG product preferences:

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

Hot Dog Finlan, Hot Dog Kustoms

Mark Worman, Will Scott and Alyssa Rose, Graveyard Carz

In addition, PPG’s Jeremy Seanor will put on a pinstriping demonstration and noted automotive artist Kenny Youngblood will display his popular illustrations and sign his one-of-a-kind renderings of PPG’s 2017 show cars.

The racing world will be there too, represented in the booth by Brad Keselowski, Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, and the John Force Racing Team. Keselowski currently drives Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford Fusion. The John Force Racing Team, National Hot Rod Association drag racing champions, will make a special guest appearance to kick off the show. Keselowski and John Force Team members will be ready to share their racing adventures.

PPG also will host a Facebook Live Fan Q+A with Charley Hutton, Bobby Alloway and Collision Hub’s Kristen Felder. Fans are invited to submit questions for Hutton or Alloway for a chance to win a PPG SEMA T-shirt and a poster autographed by one of these standout painters. For more information, go to us.ppgrefinish.com/PPG-Refinish/SEMA-Contest-2017.

“We always enjoy SEMA and want visitors to come to our booth, see the cars, meet the talented painters and learn about our products,” said Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray, PPG manager, marketing communications. “This year we have a lot of exciting surprises – some great painting tricks, and a whole bunch of PPG treats.”

To mix with the stars, check the schedule below for appearance and event dates and times at booth 24601.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

9:15 a.m. –10 a.m. John Force Racing Team

10 a.m.–11 a.m. Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

12 p.m.–1 p.m. Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. Hot Dog Finlan, Hot Dog Kustoms

2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery



Wednesday, Nov. 1

9:00 a.m.–10 a.m. Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

10 a.m.–11 a.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

12 p.m.–1 p.m. Jeremy Seanor, PPG, pinstriping demonstration

1 p.m.–2 p.m. Mark Worman, Will Scott and Alyssa Rose, Graveyard Carz

2 p.m.–3 p.m. Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Hot Dog Finlan, Hot Dog Kustoms



Thursday, Nov. 2

9 a.m.–10 a.m. Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

10:30 a.m.–11 a.m. Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, NASCAR Racing

12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

4 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Facebook Live Fan Q+A with Charley Hutton and Bobby Alloway



Friday, Nov. 3

10 a.m.–11 a.m. Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. Jeremy Seanor, PPG, pinstriping demonstration



(Appearance schedule subject to change.)

PPG’s new state-of-the-art Color Solutions XI product line also will be on display. The XI brand offers a three-pronged approach for making collision repair more efficient and productive and includes PaintManager XI software, TouchMix XI computer and RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer. XI technologies are the latest additions to PPG’s industry-leading color tools, which include comprehensive chromatic variant decks for identifying the best vehicle color matches.

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, visit booth 24601 at SEMA, call (800) 647-6050 or go to www.ppgrefinish.com.