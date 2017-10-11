PPG to Show Off Screaming Colors at SEMA

There’ll be plenty to scream about at the PPG exhibit at this year’s SEMA Show set for Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. PPG has filled booth no. 24601 with a haunting display of paint jobs coating a collection of world-class custom cars, a very special motorcycle and other surprising items. Visitors are invited to check out the mix of advanced refinish products, elite custom builders and unleashed imaginations.

“This is the industry’s show of shows,” said Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray, PPG manager, marketing communications. “If you’re into the car world, this is where you want to be. Every year, the talented custom builders and painters get together here to display their work. It’s pretty amazing to see what these people can create, and we’re thrilled they choose PPG refinish products to take them over the top.”

The industry’s top names can be found at the PPG booth:

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

Hutton’s work has won four Ridler Awards, a Barrett-Jackson Cup Ultimate Best of Show award, an America’s Most Beautiful Roadster award, Goodguys Street Rod of the Year and Custom Rod of the Year awards and other major prizes. Hutton uses only PPG products. Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod ShopA member of the National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame, Alloway builds standout street rods. America’s Most Beautiful Roadster, Goodguys Street Rod and Street Machine of the Year and a Ridler honor are just a few of his awards. Deltron coatings are Alloway’s paint preference.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

Tom is a gifted striper and muralist; son Mitch is renowned for his wild and colorful designs. Together the Kellys are key players in Southern California’s edgy car scene. The Kellys choose Vibrance Collection custom paint finishes for their remarkable work.

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

Known as “the father of modern-day race car designs,” Youngblood is one of drag racing’s most talented graphic artists. His work has been featured in numerous motorsport publications and on various TV shows including Monster Garage.

Jeremy Seanor, PPG and Lucky Strike

An up-and-coming custom painter, pinstriper and PPG trainer, Seanor is a regular at major events such as the Syracuse Nationals and Detroit Autorama. Well versed in a variety of styles, Seanor relies on PPG products for his custom paint and special effects work.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske

A Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Keselowski currently drives the team’s No. 2 Ford Fusion. Team Penske is one of NASCAR’s most successful squads and Keselowski is one of its key drivers. He will be in the booth to share his racing adventures. PPG products are Team Penske’s choice for its cars.

John Force Racing Team

John Force Racing’s domination of Funny Car drag racing over the last quarter century is unparalleled and despite Force turning 67 this year, there is no indication the team he created is losing any of its traction. That’s because over the last several seasons more attention has been focused on a new generation of drivers and mechanics charged with keeping the team in the Mello Yello winner’s circle for decades to come. The team turns to PPG products for its dragsters.

In addition, PPG will host a Facebook Live Fan Q+A with Charley Hutton, Bobby Alloway and Collision Hub’s Kristen Felder. Fans are invited to submit questions for Hutton or Alloway and a chance to win a PPG SEMA T-shirt and a poster autographed by one of these standout painters. For more information, visit us.ppgrefinish.com/PPG-Refinish/SEMA-Contest-2017. The stars will sign autographs and mingle with visitors at PPG booth 24601. Check the schedule below for appearance and event dates and times.

*Appearance schedule subject to change

Tuesday, Oct. 31

9:15-10:00 a.m.

John Force Racing Team

10-11 a.m.

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

12-1 p.m.

Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

Wednesday, Nov. 1

9-10 a.m.

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

10-11 a.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

12-1 p.m.

Jeremy Seanor, Lucky Strike Designs and PPG

2-3 p.m.

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

Thursday, Nov. 2

9-10 a.m.

Kenny Youngblood, Youngblood Art/Motorsport Gallery

10:30-11 a.m.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, NASCAR Racing

12-1 p.m.

Charley Hutton, Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Bobby Alloway, Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

4–4:30 p.m.

Facebook Live Fan Q+A with Charley Hutton and Bobby Alloway

Friday, Nov. 3

10-11 a.m.

Tom and Mitch Kelly, Kelly & Son Crazy Painters

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Jeremy Seanor, Lucky Strike Designs and PPG

PPG will also showcase its new Color Solutions XI product line that includes the PaintManager XI software, TouchMix XI computer and RapidMatch XI spectrophotometer, offering a three-pronged approach to making collision repair more efficient and productive. These technologies are the latest additions to PPG’s color tools, which include chromatic variant decks for identifying the best vehicle color matches.

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, visit booth no. 24601, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.