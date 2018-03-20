Property Casualty 360 Lists Top 10 States for Auto Hail Damage Claims

Property Casualty 360 recently published an article listing the top 10 states that had the most auto hail damage claims, based on the previous five years’ worth of actual claims data from roads around the country from the Farmers Insurance Seasonal Smarts Digest.

The top 10 were:

Montana (77% of comprehensive auto claims in the spring months were due to hail) Colorado (77%) Kansas (69%) Texas (67%) Missouri (65%) Oklahoma (63%) Nebraska (56%) Arkansas (56%) New Mexico (52%) Illinois (45%)

To read the full story, click here.