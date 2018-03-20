Body Shop Business
News/Hailstorms
ago

Property Casualty 360 Lists Top 10 States for Auto Hail Damage Claims

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Fix Auto USA's Shelly Bickett Receives Most Influential Women in Collision Repair Award

CARSTAR Auto World Collision Opens as First CARSTAR Location in San Francisco

PPG Lowrider Palace Added to Goodguys Del Mar Event

Property Casualty 360 Lists Top 10 States for Auto Hail Damage Claims

Snap-on CTR767 3/8" Drive Cordless Long-Neck Ratchet Delivers Reach and Strength

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

State Farm Earns I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

Aftermarket-Modified Honda Fit that Flunked Todd Tracy’s Crash Tests Would Earn ‘Good’ Rating from IIHS, Shows ‘Somewhat’ Higher Injury Risk

DRPs from A to F: Grading the Insurance Companies

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

Property Casualty 360 recently published an article listing the top 10 states that had the most auto hail damage claims, based on the previous five years’ worth of actual claims data from roads around the country from the Farmers Insurance Seasonal Smarts Digest.

The top 10 were:

  1. Montana (77% of comprehensive auto claims in the spring months were due to hail)
  2. Colorado (77%)
  3. Kansas (69%)
  4. Texas (67%)
  5. Missouri (65%)
  6. Oklahoma (63%)
  7. Nebraska (56%)
  8. Arkansas (56%)
  9. New Mexico (52%)
  10. Illinois (45%)

To read the full story, click here.

Show Full Article