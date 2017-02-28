Body Shop Business
News/Women's Industry Network
ago

Registration Open for Women’s Industry Network 2017 Educational Conference

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Registration Open for Women’s Industry Network 2017 Educational Conference

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

San Diego’s Gene Townsend Auto Body and Paint Converts to Service King

Takata Fined $1 Billion for Lying About Deadly Airbag Inflators

RGI Spray Booth Co. Opens New Facility in Tracy, Calif.

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Popular Collision Repair Speaker Mike Anderson to Debut ‘Disassembly Best Practices’ at Northeast 2017

Nissan Issues Position Statement on Blind Spot Warning Precautions

Women's Industry Network

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration for the 2017 Educational Conference is open. Member registration is $425 before March 16 and $475 after March 16. Nonmember registration is $650. Tickets to the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Gala are $75 per person.

This year’s conference theme is “Be Extraordinary,” with conference content aimed at creating balance, purpose and results in both the professional and personal facets of your life. The program’s agenda includes speakers from the collision repair industry and well as some who aren’t from the industry, and several networking sessions focused on strengthening mentorship and relationships within WIN.

This year’s keynote address will feature business-ethics expert Chuck Gallagher, host of radio’s “Straight Talk” and author of the book “Second Chances.” Gallagher’s presentation, “Positive Choices for Business Success – The Ethics of Excellence,” will focus on building relationships and trust through ethics problem solving.

“Led by Blair Womble, this year’s conference speaker committee did a fantastic job securing great speakers,” said Petra Schroeder, chair of the Women’s Industry Network. “WIN is particularly excited to have Chuck speak. Ethical behavior in today’s challenging world is a great topic, delivered with great passion and Chuck’s very own ‘matching’ background.”

To register for the conference, or obtain membership or sponsorship information, visit the Women’s Industry Network website.

 

 

 

Show Full Article