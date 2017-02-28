Registration Open for Women’s Industry Network 2017 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration for the 2017 Educational Conference is open. Member registration is $425 before March 16 and $475 after March 16. Nonmember registration is $650. Tickets to the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Gala are $75 per person.

This year’s conference theme is “Be Extraordinary,” with conference content aimed at creating balance, purpose and results in both the professional and personal facets of your life. The program’s agenda includes speakers from the collision repair industry and well as some who aren’t from the industry, and several networking sessions focused on strengthening mentorship and relationships within WIN.

This year’s keynote address will feature business-ethics expert Chuck Gallagher, host of radio’s “Straight Talk” and author of the book “Second Chances.” Gallagher’s presentation, “Positive Choices for Business Success – The Ethics of Excellence,” will focus on building relationships and trust through ethics problem solving.

“Led by Blair Womble, this year’s conference speaker committee did a fantastic job securing great speakers,” said Petra Schroeder, chair of the Women’s Industry Network. “WIN is particularly excited to have Chuck speak. Ethical behavior in today’s challenging world is a great topic, delivered with great passion and Chuck’s very own ‘matching’ background.”

To register for the conference, or obtain membership or sponsorship information, visit the Women’s Industry Network website.