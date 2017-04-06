Repairify, Maker of asTech Collision Repair Scan Tool, Acquires Three Automotive Diagnostic Firms

Repairify, maker of the asTech remote diagnostic tool for body shops, said it has acquired three firms that provide mobile automotive diagnostic services.

Plano, Texas-based Repairify said it has completed the acquisition of TRS Theft Replacement Services, Replace My Stuff and The Airbag Guy, all of which will continue operating under the asTech brand.

The three companies provide mobile electrical automotive diagnostic services in Texas, New Mexico, Maryland and Virginia. Their coverage area will complement asTech’s staff of field technicians operating in Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, the company said.

“We are focused on providing our collision repair customers a complete diagnostic and service solution,” Repairify CEO Doug Kelly said. “The addition of mobile technicians provides our customers the option to request help to service today’s complex vehicles.

“Combining on-site technicians with quality mobile diagnostic services in key markets will help ensure our customers can stay ahead of the ever-changing automobile.”

As part of the deal, Repairify announced that:

Paul Grant, owner of TRS Theft Replacement Services, will be assuming the role of VP business development.

Steve Fairall, owner of Replace My Stuff, will be responsible for business development and help lead the company’s expansion into new markets around the country.

Chris Gutierrez, owner of The Airbag Guy, will assume responsibility for employee development and training at the company’s new headquarters in Plano.

“My employees will now have access to tools, training and education that many smaller operators simply cannot afford to offer,” Gutierrez said. In addition, “just as the industry is evolving there will be lots of opportunity for employees to grow into new roles as part of the larger organization.”