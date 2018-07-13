Body Shop Business
News/aftermarket parts
ago

Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect

Consumers Not Ready For Keyless Cars, Finds Strategy Analytics

Snap-on Reminds Techs About Pre- and Post-Scanning

AAPEX 2018 to Hold Forum on Retrofitting ADAS Technology

Dent Wizard Names New Chief Financial Officer

Auto Insurance Appraiser Gets 10 Years for Staged Collision Ring

Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

American Honda Releases Updated Position Statement on Glass Usage

GM Releases Statement Recommending Genuine GM Bumpers on Vehicles Equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Vehicle Directs Man into Oncoming Traffic After ADAS Camera Was Not Calibrated

The controversial bill to prevent insurance companies from mandating the use of aftermarket parts without the owner’s consent on motor vehicles less than 48 months beyond the manufacturer date has become law in Rhode Island, according to a report by Insurance Journal.

Last month, the legislation passed in the Rhode Island General Assembly and has now become law without the governor’s signature.

The state’s law allows bills passed by the assembly to become law if not vetoed by the governor in 10 days of being transmitted.

Prior to the law being enacted, it was only mandated that consumers were entitled to choose OEM parts over aftermarket parts if a vehicle was 30 months old or newer.

The bill has faced opposition from insurers as well as aftermarket parts advocates, while the Auto Body Association of Rhode Island has expressed its support of the legislation.

Show Full Article