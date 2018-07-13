Rhode Island Aftermarket Part Legislation Goes into Effect

The controversial bill to prevent insurance companies from mandating the use of aftermarket parts without the owner’s consent on motor vehicles less than 48 months beyond the manufacturer date has become law in Rhode Island, according to a report by Insurance Journal.

Last month, the legislation passed in the Rhode Island General Assembly and has now become law without the governor’s signature.

The state’s law allows bills passed by the assembly to become law if not vetoed by the governor in 10 days of being transmitted.

Prior to the law being enacted, it was only mandated that consumers were entitled to choose OEM parts over aftermarket parts if a vehicle was 30 months old or newer.

The bill has faced opposition from insurers as well as aftermarket parts advocates, while the Auto Body Association of Rhode Island has expressed its support of the legislation.