Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Police are searching for a motorcyclist who was involved in an incident that appears to be an act of road rage, according to ABC News.

Video recorded by a witness shows the motorcyclist kicking a silver sedan on State Road 14 in Santa Clarita, Calif. In response, the sedan swerves to the left, briefly collides with the motorcyclist and then loses control of the vehicle.

After slamming into a guardrail, the sedan bounces into the middle of the highway and collides with a Cadillac pickup truck.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman told ABC News that the driver of the truck suffered “moderate” injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene and was not issued a citation.

After the collision, the motorcyclist continued driving southbound and did not stop.

