Schedule Complete for 7th Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show

The Iowa Collision Repair Association (ICRA) announced that the schedule for the 7th Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show is now set and complete. The show will take place Feb. 3-4 at the Prairie Meadows Conference Center in Altoona, Iowa.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the show will host the Collision Repair Industry Education Foundation Student Education Day. The mission of this foundation is to “support collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities.”

There will also be a panel discussion on Friday on OE recommended repair procedures, OE certification, proper repairs and getting paid properly. Another class, on the “blueprinting” process, will be led by Lee Rush of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

Breakout sessions on Saturday morning are designed to reach all segments of the industry. “There Is No Free Lunch” brings ICRA lobbyist Scott Weiser and Senator Brad Zaun back to report on Iowa’s legislative business. Noted industry journalist John Yoswick will discuss “A Journalist’s Perspective,” and Lee Rush give a talk titled, “Pave Your Way to a Profitable Future.”

The Community College Hood Refinish Contest will be judged at 3 p.m. Saturday. Over 70 vendor booths will fill the trade show floor, along with a “Training in the Round,” and there will be door prizes, product demonstrations and new car models.

An official schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 3

Collision Repair Education Foundation Student Education Day

1-2:30 p.m. – “OE Repair Recommendations, Certifications, Proper Equipment – What is Right for You?” panel discussion moderated by Lou DiLisio

2:30-5:30 p.m. – “Blueprinting: Better Cycle Time, More Profitable Estimates” by Lee Rush

6-9 p.m. – Welcome reception on the trade show floor with hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar

Saturday, Feb. 4

8-9 a.m. – “Nitrogen Plastic Welding Update” by Greg Borst

8-9:30 a.m. – “Grow Your Business the 21st Century Way” by social media expert Mark Claypool

9-11:30 a.m. – “Aluminum Exterior Panel and Replacement” by I-CAR’s Scott Schuerman I-CAR

9:45-11:30 a.m. – “What The Collision Industry Needs To Know” by Tom McGee

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – “There is No Free Lunch.” Cost is $50. Meet Iowa legislators and learn what ICRA is doing at the Capital; “A Journalist’s Perspective” by John Yoswick; “Pave Your Way to a Profitable Future” by Lee Rush

1:30- 7:00 p.m. – Midwest Auto Body Trade Show

To register for this event, visit www.iowacra.com. For more information, contact Janet Chaney at (480) 720-2565.