SCRS’ Hosted I-CAR Webinar Made Available Online

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released the on-demand version of a live webinar featuring Nick Notte, sr. vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR, that detailed I-CAR’s new plans for 2019.

The 90-minute webinar originally aired on August 22nd and detailed the culmination of nearly 5 years of work in improving upon the organization’s curriculum, services and recognition program, highlighting ways in which the industry’s training program has been enhanced. Gold Class and Platinum requirements and new purchasing options were discussed; and nearly half of the program focused on answering audience questions.

The Knowledge and Skills protocol and available training relative to I-CAR Knowledge and Skill Areas can be found at www.i-cartraintogain.com. The documents mentioned in the webinar are located under the “Protocol” tab at the top of the page.

You can now register to watch this webinar on-demand through the SCRS website, found here.

For additional questions that were not addressed in this presentation, please contact [email protected]

For more information, or to join SCRS, visit www.scrs.com/join-scrs.