The SEMA Show has announced that its 2017 New Products Showcase will feature expanded operating hours, a Buyer Happy Hour and enhancements to make it easier than ever for buyers and media to visit. Located along the skybridge between Central and South Halls, the SEMA Show New Products Showcase will be open to showgoers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the event – one hour before opening and one hour after closing – and will include a New Products Happy Hour on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“The New Products Showcase is an essential part of the SEMA Show,” said Peter MacGillivray, SEMA vice president of events and communications. “Thousands of buyers and media visit the Showcase to discover leading trends, and participating exhibitors rely on it as a tool to generate awareness of their products and brand. Even beyond the brand awareness, we’ve seen a direct correlation between buyer visits to a booth and exhibitors that have products in the Showcase.”

Buyers and media will be able to visit the New Products Showcase when it opens at 8 a.m., then hit the show floor immediately when it opens at 9 a.m. each day of the show. While at the New Products Showcase, buyers and media will also be able to utilize scanning devices to create a personalized list of products they see in the Showcase that are of particular interest. Details for the products scanned will be provided to attendees when they return the scanner, complete with company name, booth location and more.

Another option for maximizing one’s visit to the New Products Showcase is to attend the New Products Happy Hour on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening. Complimentary beer and popcorn will be available to buyers and media from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and visitors will also be able to use the scanning devices during this time.

The New Products Showcase is expected to include nearly 2,000 product entries, and all exhibitors qualify to submit one entry at no cost. There is also a “featured products” category for exhibitors to enter products that may not meet the qualifications for a “new” product. Entry forms and details can be found at www.semashow.com or by emailing [email protected] or calling (909) 396-0289.