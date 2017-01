U-POL has been making fillers and coatings for 70 years. At the 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the company showcased its new Rapid Clearcoat, increases productivity by 40 percent and eliminates the buffing process in most applications. The Rapid Clearcoat offers the ultimate drying speed, whether air dried, oven baked or IR cured. For more information, visit the relaunched U-POL website at www.u-pol.com.