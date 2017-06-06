Service King Austin Teammates Raise $32,000 for Foster Angels of Central Texas

Service King announced that the company’s Austin, Texas, teammates raised $32,000 for Foster Angels of Central Texas.

The official check presentation took place May 22 at Service King’s annual Austin Charity Golf Tournament, which served as the primary fundraiser for the gift.

The fifth annual golf outing took place at The Hills of Lakeway, with proceeds supporting Foster Angels’ mission to improve the lives of local children in foster care.

“We take deep pride in partnering with local non-profit organizations that truly make a difference in our communities,” said Jason Peel, Service King market vice president. “It’s our distinct privilege to join hands with Foster Angels of Central Texas to do just that. We hope this small token of our gratitude for their work will make a big impact in the lives of children across the area.”

Foster Angels of Central Texas ensures that each child in its program is supported with basic needs, while also providing life-enriching and life-enhancing experiences. Since 2010, the organization has helped more than 15,000 children and youth.

“Foster Angels of Central Texas was truly honored to be the charity beneficiary of the fifth annual Service King Charity Golf Tournament,” said Tania Leskovar-Owens, executive director of Foster Angeles of Central Texas. “We had an amazing day from the welcoming Service King staff, participants, sponsors and vendors who were genuinely interested in learning more about our mission and work in the community. Through the generous funds collected, Service King is making a direct impact in the lives of over 300 children and youth in foster care. For that, we are truly grateful.”

Service King and its teammates operate 11 repair centers in the greater Austin area. In 2016, the company contributed more than $750,000 to various non-profit organizations across the United States, according to Richardson, Texas-based Service King.