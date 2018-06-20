Service King Graduates 37 Apprentice Technicians

Service King Collision Repair Centers recently celebrated the graduation of 37 apprentice technicians as part of its Apprentice Development Program. The graduation celebrations took place at Service King locations in seven different states across the U.S. as the organization continues its commitment to training and developing the next generation of skilled workers.

“We continue to be immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our apprentice technicians,” said Tyra Bremer, Service King vice president of talent development. “This is a marquee moment in the lives of these talented teammates as they take the next steps in their Service King careers. The entire Service King family is proud to celebrate their accomplishments and welcome them to our team.”

The Service King Apprentice Development Program is officially certified by the U.S. Department of Labor and features a proprietary 52-week curriculum. The program began in 2015 and has successfully graduated more than 125 technicians into the workforce.

Aspiring auto body technicians interested in Service King’s Apprentice Development Program are encouraged to visit ServiceKing.com/careers to learn more and apply for an upcoming program in their local area. The program aims to attract top talent from recognized technical schools across the country. All programs are hosted locally inside Service King locations and capped at a maximum instructor to student ratio of 4:1 providing maximum engagement.