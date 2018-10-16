Spectra Premium Brand Ambassador Jean-François Dumoulin to Race at Zolder

Spectra Premium announced that Canadian stock-car driver and Brand Ambassador Jean-François Dumoulin will participate in the two final rounds of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, in both the ELITE 1 and ELITE 2 divisions.

The four races, to be held on the Circuit Zolder road course in Belgium Oct. 19-21, will complete the driver exchange program that started last August when French driver Frédéric Gabillon participated in the NASCAR Pinty’s race held over this year’s Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R) weekend.

“The 2018 season is now over, and I am very glad to take the time to focus on the upcoming Zolder race in Belgium,” said Dumoulin. “For Canadians, Zolder is a mythical track, and I really look forward to competing in the highly competitive NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, even more so with the use of the Spectra Premium high-performance radiator installed in my NASCAR Euro #04 Spectra Premium Toyota Camry.”

The team will then travel to Belgium for the first practice session on Saturday morning. Jean-François Dumoulin will drive the no. 04 Spectra Premium Toyota Camry for the very first time during the Elite Club event that offers the chance for fans to live the racetrack experience as passengers. Saturday morning’s qualifying session will determine the starting grid for the weekend.

“I should be able to adapt very quickly as Whelen Euro cars use more efficient brakes and tires, and adjustable suspensions,” said Dumoulin. “These are all elements I know well from my experience on European tracks, notably at Monza in Italy. These will be intense 30-minute races given that they will determine the 2018 champions. We intend to run a smart race and, most of all, have fun doing it! I’m really looking forward to seeing Fred Gabillon again and I hope he will win his Whelen championship just like my brother Louis-Philippe did in the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series.”

Jason Best, senior vice president, Aftermarket, Spectra Premium added “Following the great success of the drivers exchange project at the GP3R, we are looking forward to the next step of the project. We’re confident that JF will continue to do us proud as a Spectra Premium representative during the drivers exchange races in Europe. Moreover, our high-performance radiator will be running for the first time on the European continent, another important milestone for our motorsports radiators.”