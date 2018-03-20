Spectra Premium Industries Inc. announced it has been selected as a Gold Standard winner as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. Spectra Premium has successfully retained its Best Managed winner title since 2014.

The 2018 Best Managed winners are the best-in-class Canadian-managed companies with more than $15 million in sales and showcase excellence in strategy, skill and commitment to achieving sustainable growth.

“We are extremely proud to be a winner of the Gold Recognition category of Canada’s Best Managed,” said Jacques Mombleau, president and CEO of Spectra Premium Industries Inc. “Being a winner for the fourth year in a row confirms the stability of our company and demonstrates the success of our business strategies. This honor belongs to all our employees who are constantly striving to improve our processes, to be innovative and completely dedicated to the constant growth of our company.”

Added Jason Best, senior vice president, Aftermarket, “The sustainability of our company also rests upon our long-term partnership with all of our business partners. We are grateful for this award and for the continued trust from all our partners.”

The Best Managed Companies program in Canada is celebrating its 25th year. It is the country’s leading corporate award that recognizes the merits of Canadian-owned and managed businesses for world-class innovative business practices. Each year, hundreds of companies participate as part of an independent and rigorous process to assess their management capabilities and practices Nominations are evaluated by an independent jury whose members are representatives of program sponsors as well as special guests. The Best Managed of 2018 share a clear strategy and vision, an investment in capacity and a commitment to talent.

“Being amongst the best in class requires more than financial performance,” said Lorrie King, partner, Deloitte and co-leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Achieving sustained growth and strong overall business performance is the result of the combined efforts and commitment of the entire organization.”

“CIBC proudly congratulates the 2018 winners of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, who exemplify business excellence and success,” said Dino Medves, senior vice president and head, CIBC Commercial Banking. “This year’s winners reinforce the significant impact that privately owned Canadian companies are making by pursuing innovation and maintaining a sharp focus on their clients.”