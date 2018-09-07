Submissions Open for Annual Glasurit Best Paint Competition
BASF is accepting submissions for the fourth annual Glasurit Best Paint Award. Submitted photos must be of a Glasurit-painted vehicle, and the vehicle must meet the following criteria:
- Be on display at the upcoming 2018 SEMA Show.
- Utilize Glasurit 22, 55 or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clearcoat.
- Glasurit Automotive Refinishes will honor outstanding excellence in painting during the fourth annual “Glasurit Best Paint Award,” presented by Chip Foose at SEMA 2018. The legendary restoration expert and long-time Glasurit advocate will judge the vehicles based on fit and finish, quality of preparation and final presentation.
- Photo submissions of your Glasurit-painted vehicle will be accepted now through Oct. 24, 2018 through this form.
- For more information on Glasurit, visit BASF booth no. 20353 at SEMA 2018.
For more information about BASF Automotive Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.