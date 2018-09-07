Body Shop Business
News/award
ago

Submissions Open for Annual Glasurit Best Paint Competition

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

BASF is accepting submissions for the fourth annual Glasurit Best Paint Award. Submitted photos must be of a Glasurit-painted vehicle, and the vehicle must meet the following criteria:

  • Be on display at the upcoming 2018 SEMA Show.
  • Utilize Glasurit 22, 55 or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clearcoat.
  • Glasurit Automotive Refinishes will honor outstanding excellence in painting during the fourth annual “Glasurit Best Paint Award,” presented by Chip Foose at SEMA 2018. The legendary restoration expert and long-time Glasurit advocate will judge the vehicles based on fit and finish, quality of preparation and final presentation.
  • Photo submissions of your Glasurit-painted vehicle will be accepted now through Oct. 24, 2018 through this form.
  • For more information on Glasurit, visit BASF booth no. 20353 at SEMA 2018.

For more information about BASF Automotive Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.

