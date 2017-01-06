UK Government Report Says Driverless Cars Will Increase Congestion

An article from BBC News says that a new government report indicates driverless cars could initially lead to longer delays on the UK’s major roads.

The Department for Transport predicted a “decline in network performance” once one in four cars become driverless. However, should driverless vehicles make up between 50 percent and 75 percent of cars, DfT researchers say they will reduce congestion.

The average time spent delayed on city roads at rush hour will fall by 12.4 percent when 25 percent of vehicles are driverless.

To read the full article, click here.