Upcoming Collision Industry Conference Adds Scanning to Topic Lineup

The upcoming Collision Industry Conference (CIC) meeting Aug. 7-8 in Atlanta will include a special committee presentation on scanning, diagnostics and calibrations.

This timely subject will be addressed by a guest speaker from Bosch Automotive Aftermarket, as part of the Emerging Technologies committee’s presentation.

“Technology trends impact the industry and the automakers, and pre- and post-scan of the vehicle is part of the repair procedure without option anymore, with vehicle technology and driver assistance systems continuing to evolve,” said Michael Simon, director of strategic accounts for Bosch Automotive Aftermarket. “This presentation will go into why having the right tools is so important, industry trends for strategic planning and what’s next after pre- and post-scans.”

In addition, Task Force Two of the CIC Education and Training Committee has begun a project to define and identify all industry-recognized, role-based, verifiable credentials, and then categorize and catalog to improve the industry’s understanding of individual-based recognition. The roles identified will soon include the recent addition of the “ADAS & Safety Systems Technician,” which will be expanded upon with skill sets, training and credentials. In doing this project, the committee will help promote professionalism through standardized education and professional recognition.

The full agenda for the upcoming meeting will come out soon, and will give more specifics as to the committee presentations.

To see the full meeting schedule and the complete agenda when posted, or sign up to attend, click here. To receive email alerts, send an email to [email protected] with your request.