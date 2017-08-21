VeriFacts Celebrates 15 Years, 5 Million Observations, 20,000 Technicians

VeriFacts Automotive, an independent quality-verification service, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2017.

When VeriFacts was established in 2002, its coaches were using pen and paper to record their observations, the company noted. Today, with patented cloud-based mobile SAAS technology, VeriFacts coaches have surpassed 5 million quality observations – averaging more than 30 observations per vehicle – and have coached more than 20,000 repair technicians during unannounced visits, according to the company.

“We could not have effectively accomplished what we have without each industry partner believing and supporting the mission,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO and founder of VeriFacts. “Our team is 15 years into this work, yet we still have much work to do. We thank you for joining us on this mission of excellence. We thank the independent and MSO repair centers within our network of over 2,700 facilities and growing for focusing on building a culture of quality. We appreciate the insurance carriers that have adopted the belief that quality comes first. And we have admiration for the OEMs that tirelessly work to build certification programs to ensure consumers receive a proper repair.”

In addition to monthly collision repair coaching, VeriFacts conducts certification visits for several OEMs and offers analysis of post-repair vehicles.

“You can rest assured that when you visit a VeriFacts Verified Quality or a VeriFacts VQ Medallion shop, they have been thoroughly observed, and demonstrated a consistent commitment to high-quality repairs and repair processes,” the company said in a news release. “During each unannounced monthly visit, a VeriFacts coach records their observations from among more than 324 possible points of data per vehicle. Those observations are recorded and scored, and reports are generated. Technician coaching also occurs at the time of the observations.”

Bill Lawrence, co-owner of 1stCertified Collision Centers in Southern California, said he has engaged VeriFacts since 2002.

“VeriFacts’ monthly in-process repair inspections, technician coaching and assistance in determining the correct repair procedures have had a significant impact on our ability to consistently deliver quality collision repair,” Lawrence said in a testimonial provided by VeriFacts. “From center manager to technician assistant, all our associates value the feedback and support provided by VeriFacts. And the rapidly increasing complexity of collision repair makes VeriFacts an even more valuable component of our overall quality-assurance process.”