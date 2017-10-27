Body Shop Business
Insurance/Repair Procedures
ago

Wichita Body Shop Owner Posts Follow-Up to Viral Video on Battle with Farmers for Proper Repair

Josh Cable

Josh Cable,Senior Editor

View bio

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Wichita Body Shop Owner Posts Follow-Up to Viral Video on Battle with Farmers for Proper Repair

Rock-Finding Contest Helps Put Gene’s Auto Body on the Map

Get to Know: Todd Bonecutter, Vice President of the Indiana Auto Body Association

Collision Student of the Year Rosalinda Pop-Pablo Has a Passion for Refinish – and a Bright Future

1956 GM Motorama Film Predicts a Future with Self-Driving Cars

John Eagle Collision Center Must Pay $31.5 Million in Damages to Dallas Couple for Negligent Repair

Wichita Body Shop Repairs Car the Insurer’s Way – Just to Prove a Point – and Shows Final Results in Viral Video

Seebachans Revive State Farm ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit, Aim to Get Insurers ‘Out of Repair Business’

Wichita Body Shop Owner Posts Follow-Up to Viral Video on Battle with Farmers for Proper Repair

Training Guru Paul Gage Aims to Help Solve Technician Shortage with New Venture

When Farmers Insurance insisted that Best Body Shop in Wichita, Kan., repair a collision-damaged 2016 Ford Fusion entirely with aftermarket parts, shop owner Clay Hoberecht hit his breaking point.

Tired of fighting insurance adjusters, Hoberecht decided to repair the vehicle to the insurer’s specifications. Then he made a Facebook video to show the results. Some three weeks and 68,000 views later, Hoberecht has posted a follow-up video that has a happy ending.

In the Oct. 27 video, Hoberecht presents the Ford Fusion – repaired with OEM parts – to the vehicle owner, Meril Slieter.

“Meril, I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for trusting us, Best Body Shop, to bring your car back to pre-collision condition,” Hoberecht says to her in the video. “I’m proud to say that everything is brought back to OEM specification.”

The video also features a brief interview with David Cowan, owner of Wreck Check, a post-repair inspection service. Cowan tells Hoberecht that the repair looks great, although he recommends a few additional tweaks before returning the car to the customer.

Hoberecht’s first video hit a nerve with collision repairers, as it touched on two sensitive subjects: aftermarket vs. OEM parts, and insurer-driven repairs. In the follow-up video, he reiterates why, in this case, aftermarket parts weren’t appropriate for Slieter’s 2016 Ford Fusion.

“We wanted to prove [Farmers] wrong … that the aftermarket parts would not work, so we did exactly what they said,” Hoberecht explains. “We ordered every single part from the vendor that they wanted us to order it from. We painted them and put everything together, and as you can see, it is an absolute mess.”

In a previous interview with BodyShop Business, Hoberecht said Farmers changed its tune after he posted the video. But even though the insurer decided to reimburse the shop for using OEM parts, Hoberecht sees the saga as a prime example of how the system is broken.

“The industry norm is we have forgotten who we work for,” Hoberecht says in the follow-up video. “We at Best Body Shop work for the consumer and the consumer only.”

  • Rob D

    we need more of those types of videos, throw the insurers under the bus, they don’t care about the policyholder, but they do care about the shareholder….

  • John Tyczki

    Nice Clay, Its great to see another Body Shop doing the right thing and work for the customer not the Insurance Co,

  • Peter Fitzpatrick

    Just wanted to let you know…..YOU ARE NOT ALONE!!!!! Aftermarket parts have a place, but OEM parts are 100% out of the box repairs! Sure there is an on the fly adjustment or perhaps a shop built part just to add to structural integrity if the repair. Do it RIGHT, Do it ONCE! AMEN to the shops that do!!!

Show Full Article