WIN Acknowledges 2017 Corporate Sponsors

Women's Industry Network

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is acknowledging its 2017 corporate sponsors whose support and generosity they depend on to continue its mission of engaging women in the collision repair industry.

WIN would like to thank these organizations for their generous support through 2017 corporate sponsorships:

Platinum Sponsor ($25,000)

AkzoNobel Coatings Inc.

Gold Sponsors ($10,000)

Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Company
PPG Industries Inc.

Silver Sponsors ($5,000)

The 3M Company
Allstate Insurance Company Audatex, a Solera company
Caliber Collision
Gerber Collision & Glass
Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. Nationwide Insurance
Service King Collision Repair Centers State Farm Insurance
Valspar Corporation

Bronze Sponsors ($2,500)

ABRA Auto Body & Glass
The Certified Automotive Parts Association CARSTAR
CCC Information Services Inc.
Copart
Farmers Insurance
FinishMaster, Inc.
Fix Auto USA
GEICO
The Hertz Corporation
Maaco
MetLife Auto & Home
Mitchell International
Safelite Solutions
Sherwin Williams

WIN Partner ($1,000)

DCR Systems
Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Mankato

WIN Supporter ($500)

AAA-Texas IANet

“The importance of WIN’s mission to our industry is reaffirmed by the tremendous support we have received from our sponsors,” said Susanna Gotsch, chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “These sponsorships played a key role in our ability to expand our scholarship program in 2017. We are extremely grateful for our sponsors’ support.”

Why do these sponsors support WIN? WIN provides a unique industry setting where women can connect with peers in the industry to share different perspectives, challenges and ideas to improve the industry. WIN offers educational opportunities that recognize the unique roles women play in this industry, and supports their career development.

To learn more about WIN programs or for information on becoming a member, visit www.WomensIndustryNetwork.com. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, contact Susanna Gotsch at [email protected].

