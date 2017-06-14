‘World’s Most Advanced Radar System for Avoiding Traffic Accidents’ Unveiled by Safe Drive Systems

Safe Drive Systems, a New York City-based developer and distributor of anti-collision radar systems, said it has introduced “the world’s most sophisticated platform for avoiding chain-reaction traffic accidents.”

“Our new radar-enhanced RD-140 Super Premium tracks brake lights in the car ahead and also spots pedestrians even in harsh weather, when the driver’s vision can be compromised,” said Roy Aaron, an industry consultant for Safe Drive Systems.

The system includes radar decoding technology that automatically flashes the rear brake lights several times per second when it senses that a crash might occur, Aaron explained.

“Flashing the brake lights, of course, enables drivers of vehicles trailing behind to recognize that the vehicle in front of them is in the process of stopping due to an emergency,” Aaron added. “This early warning is designed to significantly reduce the chance of a crash that could, in turn, result in a chain-reaction pileup.”

Because the back lights are activated even before the driver presses on the brake pedal, drivers who are immediately behind have a longer period to react, according to the company.

RD-140 Super Premium also senses the presence of pedestrians at a distance of up to 460 feet away, even at night or when visibility is impaired due to inclement weather conditions such as rain, storms, fog, or snow. It filters out glare from the sun that can constitute a real danger, especially in sun-belt states, according to the company.

“This advanced system also contains all the enhancements built into veteran SDS devices, including danger warnings in the event of an impending crash, tailgating and swerving out of lane,” Aaron added.

The radar system is based on an advanced processor that functions as its brain, collating statistics from sensors and processing the information in order to activate warnings in real time. The screen and keyboard feature a user-friendly interface that also provides visual warnings and allows the driver to enter data, according to Safe Drive Systems.

In addition to the radar and the decoder, the system includes a seven-watt loudspeaker that sounds warning alarms.

RD-140 Super Premium can be installed in any vehicle manufactured since 2006, according to the company.