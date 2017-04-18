NSF International announced the first aftermarket automotive parts to earn NSF International certification in China at a press conference in Shanghai on April 11, 2017. Working with China Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (China Ping An), the second largest insurance company in China, these NSF International certified auto parts are included in the China Ping An claims system.

The first certified aftermarket automotive parts released by China Ping An include four types of bumpers, 14 types of fenders and four types of hoods, which are produced by Tong Yang and Gordon Auto Body Parts. These NSF International certified parts are equivalent in form, fit and function to the original equipment (OE) service parts in China and meet NSF International’s other certification requirements including vehicle test fits. All NSF International certified parts use a state-of-the-art part tracking system with anti-counterfeit features specifically designed for China.

“It is a great pleasure for NSF International to work with China Ping An, which has a history of strong innovation and performance in the automotive industry,” said Kevan Lawlor, president and CEO, NSF International.

Added Bob Frayer, NSF International’s global managing director of Automotive Certification Programs, “By certifying these parts to NSF International requirements, both Tong Yang and Gordon Auto Body Parts are demonstrating their commitment to providing the highest quality automotive parts to the China market. This highlights the ongoing commitment of China Ping An, Tong Yang and Gordon Auto Body Parts to provide consumers quality NSF International certified aftermarket auto parts.”

With the average age of cars in China expected to increase from three years to four-and-a-half years, the demand will grow for aftermarket parts and certification for out-of-warranty vehicles.

“There are close to 200 million automobiles owned in China, and this NSF International certification program will help keep up with the increased demand for auto aftermarket quality maintenance and parts as well as the settlement of insurance claims,” said Zhu Yougang, chief operations officer of China Ping An Property. “NSF International certified parts provide benefits including guaranteed quality, origin traceability and consumer confidence to better serve car owners.”

Lin Sheng, the general manager of China Ping An Auto Insurance, announced at the press conference that NSF International certified parts come with a limited lifetime warranty.

In the future, China Ping An will continue to collaborate with NSF International in building an aftermarket auto parts certification platform that can meet the needs of Chinese car owners and covers the entire automotive supply chain ranging from manufacturers and distributors to repair shops.