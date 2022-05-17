 1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations

on

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

on

Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

on

CARSTAR Island Automotive and Collision Opens in Deer Park, N.Y.
Advertisement
PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

MORE POST

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

Trending Now

News: I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for Industry Awards

News: Nominations Now Open for 2022 NABC Awards

News: Certified Collision Group Partners with Incline Equity

Consolidators: Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision has announced the addition of All Magic Paint & Body’s four locations in Southern California to their organization.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Established more than 30 years ago, the business operates body shops in Norco, Eastvale, Moreno Valley and Fontana. The company prides itself on offering state-of-the-art tools and equipment to provide extraordinary vehicle repair and customer service.

“Every single day of our lives, we have to go out there and give our best when it comes to customer service, quality, education and employees,” said Ellie Adri, president and CEO of the company. “1Collision has the support we need to be able to do this moving forward.”

“We are excited to be part of an organization with a bright future,” said Raffi Avetyan, who managed the Norco location for years and is now the co-owner of the Moreno Valley location. “I have trust and faith in 1Collision.”

Advertisement

Added 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller, “The All Magic Paint & Body team exemplifies the type of businesses we select to affiliate with 1Collision — shops performing safe and quality repairs, with an emphasis on business culture, OE certifications, I-CAR training and always doing the right thing.”

In 1992, Adri opened a small body shop in Norco, Calif., and named it All Magic Paint & Body. Over the years, the business expanded and Adri purchased an acre of land across the street in 1999 to build a larger body shop. The team moved into the new facility in 2001, which is currently 18,000 square feet.

Advertisement

With consistent growth, Adri opened a new location in Moreno Valley in 2017. Two years later, he established two additional shops in Eastvale and Fontana. All four locations are I-CAR Gold Class and focus on OEM certifications to ensure a proper repair.

Adri and Avetyan were looking to become part of a network of shops to share ideas on enhancing their performance and to obtain discounts on paint, materials, parts and equipment.

The business partners said they were impressed with the discounts and offerings affiliates receive from 1Collision and decided to join the network.

“Size is power,” said Adri. “When you size up and are part of a group, you have more power.”

Adri and Avetyan are looking forward to working with 1Collision to enhance their procedures and processes as well as learning from the other shops in the network.

Advertisement

Adri said continuing education and continually training employees is a priority at All Magic. Many of their team members have worked in the business for more than 15 years.

“I believe we need to continue to educate our staff members to become professionals in our industry and demonstrate a good reputation for the auto repair industry in America,” said Adri.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States

Consolidators: Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

Consolidators: Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide

Consolidators: Crash Champions Boosts Florida Presence with Two Acquisitions

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business