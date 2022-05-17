1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations

1Collision has announced the addition of All Magic Paint & Body’s four locations in Southern California to their organization.

Established more than 30 years ago, the business operates body shops in Norco, Eastvale, Moreno Valley and Fontana. The company prides itself on offering state-of-the-art tools and equipment to provide extraordinary vehicle repair and customer service. “Every single day of our lives, we have to go out there and give our best when it comes to customer service, quality, education and employees,” said Ellie Adri, president and CEO of the company. “1Collision has the support we need to be able to do this moving forward.” “We are excited to be part of an organization with a bright future,” said Raffi Avetyan, who managed the Norco location for years and is now the co-owner of the Moreno Valley location. “I have trust and faith in 1Collision.”

Added 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller, “The All Magic Paint & Body team exemplifies the type of businesses we select to affiliate with 1Collision — shops performing safe and quality repairs, with an emphasis on business culture, OE certifications, I-CAR training and always doing the right thing.” In 1992, Adri opened a small body shop in Norco, Calif., and named it All Magic Paint & Body. Over the years, the business expanded and Adri purchased an acre of land across the street in 1999 to build a larger body shop. The team moved into the new facility in 2001, which is currently 18,000 square feet.

With consistent growth, Adri opened a new location in Moreno Valley in 2017. Two years later, he established two additional shops in Eastvale and Fontana. All four locations are I-CAR Gold Class and focus on OEM certifications to ensure a proper repair. Adri and Avetyan were looking to become part of a network of shops to share ideas on enhancing their performance and to obtain discounts on paint, materials, parts and equipment. The business partners said they were impressed with the discounts and offerings affiliates receive from 1Collision and decided to join the network. “Size is power,” said Adri. “When you size up and are part of a group, you have more power.” Adri and Avetyan are looking forward to working with 1Collision to enhance their procedures and processes as well as learning from the other shops in the network.

