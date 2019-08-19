2019 SEMA Memorial Scholarship, Loan Forgiveness Award Winners Announced

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded $272,000 to 97 individuals this year, including scholarships for current students and loan-forgiveness awards to employees of SEMA-member companies.



“This year’s pool of scholarship winners represents the diversity of interests and disciplines that the automotive industry attracts,” said Tim Martin, chairman of the SEMA Board of Directors. “SEMA is committed to offering support to the next generation of young men and women that will drive this industry for years to come.”



More than $2.5 million has been awarded to over 1,500 deserving students since the program’s establishment in 1984. The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund and the SEMA Loan Forgiveness Program are dedicated to fostering the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators by helping them get off to a successful start in their education and automotive aftermarket careers.



Online applications for next year’s awards will be accepted Nov. 1, 2019 through March 1, 2020 at www.sema.org/scholarships.



For questions or additional information, contact SEMA Student Programs Manager Juliet Marshall at (909) 978-6655 or [email protected].

SEMA Scholarship Award Winners

Recipient (Institution Name, Major)

Eric Anderson (Ohio University, Mechanical Engineering)

Dylan Baillie (Boise State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Jacob Barfuss (Utah State University, Engineering)

Frank Bravo (Texas A&M University, Aerospace Aeronautical)

Joey Brinegar (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive/Business Management)

Ian Brown (San Diego State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Daniel Buckel (Georgia Southern University, Mechanical Engineering)

Emma Cameron (Boise State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Liam Casto (Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Mechanical Engineering)

Ethan Champe (Texas A&M University, Mechanical Engineering)

William Cloutier (University of Portland, Computer & Information Sciences)

Taylor Crafton (Ivy Tech Community College-Wabash Valley, Transportation/Logistics)

Ryan Curtis (University of Wyoming, Mechanical Engineering)

Isaiah Daniel (California State University, Fresno, Mechanical Engineering)

John DeBoer (California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Electrical Engineering)

Bonifacio Duller III (College for Creative Studies, Automotive Design)

Cordell Durcholz (Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Mechanical Engineering)

Benjamin Falconer (McPherson College, Automotive Restoration & Communications)

Jacob Feenstra (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Reid Florence (University of Florida, Mechanical Engineering)

Arturo Flores (Southwest University at El Paso, Automation Technology)

Nathan Friedman (Riverside Community College, Automation Technology)

Clare Frigo (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Trey Galgon (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Brianna Glowinski (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technical Supervision)

Samuel Griffith (Northwood University, Automotive Marketing & Management)

Christopher Hagen (University of Miami, Marketing)

John Haggerty (Michigan State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Kali Holt (The University of Tennessee, Business Management)

Gregory Hovis (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Noah Jacobson (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Zachary Jones (Clemson University, Mechanical Engineering)

Gable Kemna-Berg (Rio Hondo College, Automotive Technology)

Brendan King (University of St. Thomas, Accountancy)

Darren Kusumoto (Rio Hondo College, Automotive Technology)

Kenton Kyger (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Keilan Levesque (Texas A&M University, Computer Engineering)

Frank Lyons Jr. (Fayetteville Technical Community College, Automotive Technology)

Samuel Maner (The University of Alabama, Mechanical Engineering)

Broderick Medley (University of Dayton, Mechanical Engineering)

Devan Merkle (Universal Technical Institute of Pennsylvania, Automotive Technology)

Lauren Mims (Clemson University, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

Kyle Morris (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Sean Morton (Northwestern University, Materials Engineering)

Thomas Nelson (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering)

Judy Newman (Chattahoochee Technical College, Automotive Technology)

Christian Nisperos (University of California, Berkeley, Mechanical Engineering)

Christopher Okumura (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mechanical Engineering)

Samuel Oliva-Perry (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Austin Owen (Western Michigan University, Mechanical Engineering)

Eric Patrell (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Christian Pegouske (Auburn University, Mechanical Engineering)

Casey Pepper (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Emma Powers (University of Akron, Mechanical Engineering)

Sarah Puder (Cuesta College, Liberal/General Studies)

Aidan Shannon (University of Kentucky, Mechanical Engineering)

Ashley Stamboulian (Villanova University, Finance)

Kyle Stewart (Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Automotive Engineering & Technology)

Caleb Stringer (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Brett Suggs (High Point University, Marketing)

Nathan Thompson (University of Akron, Mechanical Engineering Technology)

Benjamin Tiemeyer (University of Northwestern Ohio, Diesel Technology)

Cole Trent (Purdue University, Mechanical Engineering)

Stephen Trinklein (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Dylan Uribe (Cypress College, Automation Technology)

Luke Voldahl (Eastern Michigan University, Information Technology)

Brody Vrooman (Northeast Community College, Automation Technology)

Brian Walker (Kettering University, Mechanical Engineering)

Darrell Walters (Western Kentucky University, Mechanical Engineering)

Evan Wendling (Ferris State University, Engineering)

Jake Whelan (North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Mechanical Engineering)

William White-Griggs (University of Northwestern Ohio, Automotive Technology)

Connor Witham (Michigan State University, Mechanical Engineering)

Madison Wong (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Engineering)

Daniel Wright (Colorado School of Mines, Metallurgical Engineering)

Brandon York (Pittsburg State University, Automation Technology)

SEMA Loan Forgiveness Award Winners

Recipient (Employer, Institution Name, Major)