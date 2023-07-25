 AAA Releases Study on Driver Inattention and Vehicle Automation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AAA Releases Study on Driver Inattention and Vehicle Automation

The purpose of this study was to examine driver responses to two different human-machine interfaces, which consisted of different auditory and visual warning messages and timing, designed for different automated driving levels and scenarios.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has released a new study on artificial intelligence (AI) and driving automation systems.

Related Articles

Driving automation systems have become more widely available and popular over the past several years. While vehicle automation offers drivers both safety and convenience, automation may also have negative consequences, such as increased driver engagement in non-driving related tasks. The issue of driver inattention while using these technologies underscores the importance of systems that issue warnings and alerts to drivers regarding system status and function. In one particular use case, when these systems detect driver inattention or road conditions that the automation cannot handle, they issue alerts to the driver to return their attention to the road and/or to take over control of the vehicle.

Warnings and alerts in takeover situations can improve driving behavior and help drivers become more aware of their surroundings; however, the manner in which an alert is implemented through a vehicle’s human-machine interface (HMI) can vary greatly along many dimensions. The goal of this project, based on a cooperative agreement between the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and the SAFER-SIM University Transportation Center, was to examine driver responses to two HMI configurations, which consisted of different auditory and visual warning messages and timing, designed for different automated driving levels and scenarios. Measures of drivers’ takeover time and performance were gathered, along with eye-glance behavior and subjective ratings of trust and system usability.

Methodology

A total of 54 participants were recruited for this experiment. They were between the ages of 18 to 40 and held a valid U.S. driver’s license. The driving simulator used in this study consisted of a fully equipped 2013 Ford Fusion surrounded by six screens with a 330-degree field of view. The simulator system utilized specialized software capable of simulating different levels of vehicle automation. To assess drivers’ takeover behavior, they encountered four driving scenarios — one for each level of automation from Level 0 to 3 — in which the automation approached the edge of its operational design domain, thereby requiring a transfer of control. During the Level 3 scenario, participants were asked to engage in a non-driving related task (i.e., watching a video on a tablet) in order to mimic possible or likely real-world behaviors of drivers using this type of system.

Drivers experienced one of two HMI interfaces to support the transfer of control: staged HMI and simultaneous HMI. The visual and auditory warning messages varied according to the specific HMI. For the staged HMI, a two-stage multimodal alert system was employed, in which the drivers received a visual warning message followed by a non-descriptive auditory beep approximately five seconds later. The visual warning messages were the same across all driving scenarios/levels of automation (a text at the bottom of the instrument cluster stating: “Takeover control”). For the simultaneous HMI design, the auditory and visual warning messages were presented concurrently and varied according to the level of automation and the specific scenario, and provided more explicit information to drivers about the appropriate response (e.g., use the brake pedal to disengage ACC). For the visual warning, there was a red textbox at the bottom of the instrument cluster, accompanied by a pictogram. For the auditory warning, a voice stated a short imperative sentence that corresponded to the visual warning and appropriate action.

Key Findings

In general, the simultaneous HMI yielded nominally shorter takeover response times at each level of automation compared to the staged HMI; however, these results did not reach conventional levels of statistical significance. In terms of driving performance, those who were exposed to the staged HMI had a larger increase in their variability of velocity and in maximum deceleration after the Level 1 takeover event, suggesting that drivers who received a simultaneous HMI had smoother control transitions than those in the staged HMI group. Performance along other measures or driving scenarios was largely comparable across the two HMI conditions.

With respect to eye-glance behavior, the simultaneous HMI also resulted in fewer off-road glances and fewer glances to the instrument cluster than the staged HMI for all levels of automation, although the effect was statistically significant only for Level 3. There was no effect of HMI on glance duration, either on- or off-road, or the ratio of long glances.

Finally, the HMI had no effect on either the usability survey or trust scores, implying that the two HMIs incurred equivalent levels of trust and usability in drivers in the current sample.

Overall, the current results demonstrate some benefits of the simultaneous HMI over the staged HMI; however, such benefits were not consistent across all measures or scenarios examined. It is important to note that both systems leveraged different design recommendations. For example, the simultaneous HMI offered more direct and clear guidance to drivers regarding appropriate decision-making, whereas the staged HMI offered multi-modal alerts that occurred in a timed or phased manner. The current results underscore the need to consider design guidelines when designing HMI that are grounded in human factors principles and/or past research.

For more information on the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, visit aaafoundation.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

SEMA Battle of the Builders Celebrates 10 Years

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry’s ultimate vehicle competition, is now open at semabotb.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry's ultimate vehicle competition, is now open at semabotb.com. The program is celebrating 10 years of providing SEMA Show builders a platform to showcase their craftsmanship and skills to a worldwide audience.

“The SEMA Show is synonymous with the most unique vehicles in the world, and for 10 years, the Battle of the Builders program has given the builders of these vehicles an opportunity to showcase their imagination, creativity and craftsmanship at an international level,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing for SEMA. "This year’s program will feature the top builders and brands exhibiting at the 2023 SEMA Show as we crown our 10th Battle of the Builders Champion.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
I-CAR Adds BMW to Sustaining Partner Program

The Sustaining Partner program is designed for partners to demonstrate advocacy and provide funding for I-CAR’s work executed across the industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Conference Day 2: Performance and Process

Driven Brands continued to celebrate its Évolution 2023 joint conference on day two in Montreal with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of July 17.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 17.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UAF Announces Highline Warren as New Lifetime Trustee

The lifetime trustee designation is reserved for exceptional donors who support UAF’s mission of providing scholarships and funding for educational programs that strengthen the motor vehicle aftermarket.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business, American Towman Team Up For Wreck Week

Wreck Week, the Exhibition for Collision and Auto Repair, will debut June 20-22, 2024 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA’s Scott Benavidez Testifies before U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Benavidez touts ASA’s right-to-repair agreement with automakers and expresses concern with lack of quality standard provisions in SMART Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers