AASP/NJ Hall of Fame Inducts New Member

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Keith Krehel of Krehel Automotive Repair in Clifton, N.J., has been inducted into their Hall of Fame. The induction took place at their recent annual meeting.

Krehel is a longtime member of the AASP/NJ and currently serves as mechanical chairman. He is the 35th member of AASP/NJ to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

“This is really special for me to be able to award this to a man who really deserves it,” said Jeff McDowell, past president of AASP/NJ. “This is to my good friend, a guy who never says ‘No’ and has always been supportive of the association even when other mechanical shops turned away and dropped their membership.”

Added AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder, “[Krehel] feels for us and he’s been a great asset to our group.”

“It’s nice to be acknowledged by your peers, and that is what this was,” said Krehel. “It was a surprise – a shock. I didn’t expect it. I always dress in a suit at those meetings, and some people thought I was tipped off. I was very much honored, flattered and pleasantly surprised to have received that.”

For more information about AASP/NJ and upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org.

From left to right: AASP/NJ Past President Jeff McDowell, AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder, AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant, AASP/NJ Hall of Fame Inductee Keith Krehel and AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee.
