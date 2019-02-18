AASP/NJ to Present ‘Autobody Team, Pit Crew Mentality’ Training

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its next training seminar, “Autobody Team, Pit Crew Mentality,” will be held Wednesday, Feb.27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Springfield, N.J. (northern meeting), and Thursday, Feb. 28 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hamilton, N.J. (southern meeting).

The seminars will be presented by AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee of Ultimate Collision in Edison, N.J., and John Niechwiadowicz of QLC, Inc. Geared towards owners, technicians, managers and administrators, this presentation is designed to increase engagement, improve teamwork, boost productivity, maximize compensation and help achieve a better working environment.

Attendees will walk away with customized, specific action steps that will result in a high-powered, tightly-integrated team that has a laser-like focus on the objectives that are important to both the company and each team member, resulting in an efficient, productive and pleasant working environment with minimal stress.

Both seminars are sponsored by AASP/NJ, Central Paint and Enterprise.

Pre-registration is required as attendance is limited. Cost to attend is $100 per person. Dinner will be provided at both meetings.

For the northern meeting on Feb. 27, click here to register and make payment online.

For the southern meeting on Feb. 28, click here to register and make payment online.

For more information, email [email protected].