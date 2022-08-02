Consolidators: ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event
ABRA Rapid City recently welcomed over 150 attendees into their facility for an open house event.
ABRA Rapid City enhanced their facility in 2020 to include a 15,000-square-foot addition, 11 body stalls, six refinish stalls, double estimating bay capacity, double detail bay capacity, additional outdoor parking, and a second story for additional parts and equipment storage. After two long years, guests were able to tour the facility, learn more about ABRA, enjoy free food and mingle with others in the community.
“We have been waiting patiently to host a community event in our updated facility and showcase all the updates we made to better serve our valued customers,” said Mark McKie, owner of ABRA Rapid City. “The event far exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continuing to host events like this for years to come.”
The ABRA Rapid City team chose a local animal rescue, Ogala Pet Project (OPP), as its charity of choice for the event. The OPP volunteer group was in attendance at the event with a few adoptable dogs. OPP received $350 in donations, and ABRA Rapid City matched the donations for a total of $700 to go toward the cause. In addition, several applications to adopt were submitted, one adoption is currently pending, and the organization was able to recruit a few new volunteers.
“The attendees loved having the Ogala Pet Project volunteers on-site during the event, especially the dogs,” said Mark McKie, owner of ABRA Rapid City. “We can’t thank our community enough for donating toward this cause, and we thank the OPP organization for all they do.”