ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event

The team at ABRA Rapid City

ABRA Rapid City enhanced their facility in 2020 to include a 15,000-square-foot addition, 11 body stalls, six refinish stalls, double estimating bay capacity, double detail bay capacity, additional outdoor parking, and a second story for additional parts and equipment storage. After two long years, guests were able to tour the facility, learn more about ABRA, enjoy free food and mingle with others in the community.

“We have been waiting patiently to host a community event in our updated facility and showcase all the updates we made to better serve our valued customers,” said Mark McKie, owner of ABRA Rapid City. “The event far exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continuing to host events like this for years to come.”