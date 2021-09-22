ABRA Woodstock, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Atlanta Family

Click Here to Read More

The presentation was held at ABRA Woodstock located at Krause Family Ford in Woodstock, Ga. The deserving family was selected by NeverAlone charity, which works to fight hunger among Atlanta-area residents.

“We always want to give back to our community and help those who are working to establish themselves and their independence,” said John Rowland, director of Parts, Service and Collision Center for Krause Family Ford and ABRA Woodstock. “This family is working hard to get to their jobs, attend school and create a path to a more positive life. It’s an honor to be able to help them on their journey.”