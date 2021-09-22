ABRA Woodstock, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Atlanta Family

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), ABRA Woodstock and GEICO recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Atlanta family via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.
The presentation was held at ABRA Woodstock located at Krause Family Ford in Woodstock, Ga. The deserving family was selected by NeverAlone charity, which works to fight hunger among Atlanta-area residents.
“We always want to give back to our community and help those who are working to establish themselves and their independence,” said John Rowland, director of Parts, Service and Collision Center for Krause Family Ford and ABRA Woodstock. “This family is working hard to get to their jobs, attend school and create a path to a more positive life. It’s an honor to be able to help them on their journey.”
The Bingham family, a family of four with only one vehicle to share, received a 2019 Nissan Altima. Their oldest son will now have quality transportation to travel to and from work, assist with the younger brother’s after-school activities and help attend to general family needs.
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38.5 million.
Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.