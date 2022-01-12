 Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of North America
BodyShop Business

on

Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of N.A.

on

ASE Education Foundation to Host Webinar on Adopt-a-School Tool Kit

on

Body Shop Owner Finds New Revenue Stream During COVID

on

I-CAR Committees Raise Over $130,000 for CREF
Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of N.A.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Advantage Parts Solutions, a global leader in delivering strategic automotive parts solutions, announced that it has added Paul Gange to its global team of executive leadership as president of North America. Gange will be responsible for accelerating the brand’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.

Paul Gange, the new president of North America for Advantage Parts Solutions

“Without question, Paul is regarded as one of the industry’s top leaders,” said Bob Kirstiuk, co-founder and CEO of Advantage Parts Solutions. “His 25-year career in the industry allows him to bring a wealth of experience to Advantage, and that’s why we’re excited to have him lead the North American team. I look forward to working directly with Paul to grow and renew our North American relationships and advance our vision of optimizing the OEM parts supply chain. On behalf of the entire Advantage Family, we welcome Paul to the team.”

Over his 25-year career, Gange held various executive roles, most notably president and CEO of Fix Auto USA, where he conceptualized and led the brand’s franchise system and grew the number of locations to nearly 175 prior to its acquisition in 2020 by Driven Brands. He also held executive roles with Mitchell International and Audatex and is an accomplished keynote speaker at many U.S. and international events. Also, he has held several advisory board roles with information providers, insurers and various industry organizations.

“It’s a pleasure to join Advantage as we look forward to optimizing the OE parts supply chain to increase value to collision and auto mechanical repairers, vehicle manufacturers, automotive dealers, insurers and vehicle owners,” said Gange. “Advantage is uniquely positioned to drive value to all industry participants and uncover opportunities that ultimately result in reduced costs, improved efficiencies and enhanced vehicle owner satisfaction.”

For more information on Advantage Parts Solutions, visit adps.com.

