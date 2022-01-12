Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of North America

Advantage Parts Solutions, a global leader in delivering strategic automotive parts solutions, announced that it has added Paul Gange to its global team of executive leadership as president of North America. Gange will be responsible for accelerating the brand’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.

Paul Gange, the new president of North America for Advantage Parts Solutions

“Without question, Paul is regarded as one of the industry’s top leaders,” said Bob Kirstiuk, co-founder and CEO of Advantage Parts Solutions. “His 25-year career in the industry allows him to bring a wealth of experience to Advantage, and that’s why we’re excited to have him lead the North American team. I look forward to working directly with Paul to grow and renew our North American relationships and advance our vision of optimizing the OEM parts supply chain. On behalf of the entire Advantage Family, we welcome Paul to the team.”

Over his 25-year career, Gange held various executive roles, most notably president and CEO of Fix Auto USA, where he conceptualized and led the brand’s franchise system and grew the number of locations to nearly 175 prior to its acquisition in 2020 by Driven Brands. He also held executive roles with Mitchell International and Audatex and is an accomplished keynote speaker at many U.S. and international events. Also, he has held several advisory board roles with information providers, insurers and various industry organizations.