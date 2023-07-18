 AirPro Diagnostics Announces Executive Promotions

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AirPro Diagnostics Announces Executive Promotions

Josh McFarlin has been promoted to president and COO, and Michael Quinn has been promoted to chief global development officer.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Josh McFarlin, former executive vice president of operations at AirPro Diagnostics, has been promoted to president and chief operating officer. Michael Quinn, former president, has been promoted to chief global development officer and will retain industry relations responsibilities.

Related Articles

“I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled at AirPro Diagnostics; our tremendous growth is made only possible by the efforts of our entire staff,” said Lonnie Margol, founder and CEO. “Josh has proven himself in his time with the company by consistently taking on more and more responsibilities and gaining the trust and respect of all departments and team members within. I am excited for him to take this new position as Michael guides us into Europe.”

“I am honored to take on this role with the company and I look forward to guiding the AirPro team through this next level of growth,” said McFarlin. “I have tremendous respect for the team we have built here at AirPro and all that we have accomplished. I am certain we will continue to develop and deliver industry-leading products and services to assist in completing the safe and efficient repairs our customers count on from us.”

“I have had the pleasure to work with Josh over the years and am honored to pass the baton to him,” said Quinn. “I am totally confident in his abilities to lead the team into our next level of growth and assist me in the launch into Europe.”

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, visit airprodiagnostics.com.

You May Also Like

News

Nominate Now for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year!

Two deserving winners will receive a beautiful crystal trophy at the star-studded Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Oct. 31.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Sponsored By:

Nominations for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year are now open! Submit here by Aug. 1, 2023! This year's award is sponsored by Opus IVS.

The award is given to a true collision repair “visionary,” someone who has experienced great success by being forward-thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Registration Open for Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

The event will be held Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Escondido Hosts NABC FREE Event

Several first responders from the Escondido and San Marcos, Calif. fire departments recently participated in a hands-on “jaws of life” demonstration and educational event at Fix Auto Escondido.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Iraq War Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and GST BOCES recently presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Iraq war veteran in New York.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MEMA Releases Statement on Right-to-Repair Pact

The association believes the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CAR Coalition Opposes New Right-to-Repair Pact

The CAR Coalition has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Enterprise ROAD Forward Grants Advance Social and Racial Equity

The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the third consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Solera Unveils Web Browser-based Intelligent Triage Solution

The plug-and-play based AI service will help insurers make fast and accurate triage decisions based on damage photos and accelerate claim resolution.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers