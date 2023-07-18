AirPro Diagnostics Announces Executive Promotions

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Josh McFarlin, former executive vice president of operations at AirPro Diagnostics, has been promoted to president and chief operating officer. Michael Quinn, former president, has been promoted to chief global development officer and will retain industry relations responsibilities.

“I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled at AirPro Diagnostics; our tremendous growth is made only possible by the efforts of our entire staff,” said Lonnie Margol, founder and CEO. “Josh has proven himself in his time with the company by consistently taking on more and more responsibilities and gaining the trust and respect of all departments and team members within. I am excited for him to take this new position as Michael guides us into Europe.”

“I am honored to take on this role with the company and I look forward to guiding the AirPro team through this next level of growth,” said McFarlin. “I have tremendous respect for the team we have built here at AirPro and all that we have accomplished. I am certain we will continue to develop and deliver industry-leading products and services to assist in completing the safe and efficient repairs our customers count on from us.”

“I have had the pleasure to work with Josh over the years and am honored to pass the baton to him,” said Quinn. “I am totally confident in his abilities to lead the team into our next level of growth and assist me in the launch into Europe.”

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, visit airprodiagnostics.com.