AirPro Diagnostics Becomes CIF Annual Donor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that AirPro Diagnostics has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the highest level: a First Responder donation level with a $10,000 pledge. The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“The entire AirPro team supports CIF because we believe they are doing the most good to directly support those impacted by disasters in the collision repair industry,” said Lonnie Margol, CEO of AirPro Diagnostics.

Added CIF Board of Trustees President and AirPro Diagnostics President Michael Quinn, “We at AirPro are proud to support the Annual Donor Program, allowing CIF to continue to help our industry colleagues in need.”

CIF provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other devastating events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.

The Annual Donor Program offers five levels of annual funding options, each with a suite of benefits to donors throughout the calendar year. To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program.” Or, email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

