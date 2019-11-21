AirPro Diagnostics Canada Adds New Team Member

AirPro Diagnostics, LLC announced that Kelly Roberts has joined its team to help manage distribution and services of its patented remote scanning, programming and calibrations solution in Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec provinces.

“AirPro is excited to have Kelly join our team and represent us in eastern Canada,” said Michael Quinn, senior vice president of business development for AirPro Diagnostics. “Kelly is well known and highly respected for his management skills and advanced technical knowledge of ADAS vehicles. We know the Canadian repair community is committed to follow OEM repair procedures to ensure a complete and safe repair, and Kelly’s presence will be a tremendous asset to repairers across all of Canada.”

Roberts joins AirPro from a large dealership shop in North Bay, Ontario. He holds Red Seal Journeyman credentials as well as multi-level I-CAR Platinum technician status.

“In the last five years, the marketplace has seen a significant increase of ADAS safety systems installed in millions of vehicles,” said Kelly Roberts, managing partner at Collision Canada Ltd. “We utilized the AirPro tool and service for over two years on every vehicle to ensure scanning, diagnostics and safety system calibrations were performed utilizing OEM software before returning vehicles to our customers. As this revolution has unfolded, I have been deeply concerned with the ability of collision repairers on their own to manage and ensure a complete and safe repair. AirPro provides repair facilities with the best remote solution I have experienced to properly repair these vehicles.”

AirPro is backed by a team of skilled master technicians trained on collision dynamics delivering services within its “10 Minute Response Pledge.” The AirPro scan tool and system meets rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM software and the scan tool resident or “local” to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered. Further, all scans and screen sessions are recorded and stored in the cloud. AirPro states that this unique combination provides the automotive aftermarket with reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and calibration solutions to deliver vehicle repairs that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards in the industry.