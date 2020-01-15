AirPro Diagnostics Launches 24/7/365 Service

Click Here to Read More

“Knowing the importance of timely service to the repair community, we want to make sure whenever there is a need, we are there,” said Josh McFarlin, vice president of Strategic Business Operations for AirPro Diagnostics. “AirPro has consistently delivered industry-leading service and industry-first solutions to the repair community to increase shops’ efficiency and lower their costs while reducing cycle time with OE-level repairs.”

In 2016, AirPro launched its Evergreen Warranty to ensure shops would always have the latest hardware available at no additional cost, and that its tool would never become obsolete. In 2017, they announced their 10-Minute Response Pledge to provide service promptly when shops need it. The launch of the 24/7/365 service is the natural next step in the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and service to repair facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“As an AirPro user, we are thrilled they have taken this important step to ensure we have access to their technicians’ skills and services at all nine of our locations, anytime we need it,” said Jim Huard, director of operations for FIX Auto – ACAB Automotive Group in Yorba Linda, Calif. “We work hard to meet our customers’ expectations, and often that includes putting in some extra hours to complete their repairs. Knowing that AirPro is there when we need them gives us additional peace of mind.”