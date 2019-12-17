AirPro Diagnostics Renews Commitment to CIECA Standards

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that AirPro Diagnostics has renewed its commitment to the organization and its standards.

AirPro Diagnostics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. The company’s primary area of focus is to deliver OEM-level diagnostics, calibrations and systems services to the collision repair community in North America.

Chuck Olsen, AirPro’s senior vice president of operations and automotive technology solutions, said the company joined CIECA to ensure it had access to the CIECA standards as well as to participate in the important work of standards in the scanning, calibrations and programing arena.

“Standards continue to develop in all segments of the collision repair industry, including diagnostics, calibrations and vehicle safety systems,” said Olsen. “As the various stakeholders continue to learn and adjust to properly and safely repair motorists’ vehicles, it is imperative we have standards for communication.”

Olsen currently serves on the CIECA Calibration and Scanning committees and presented during the 2019 CIECA Conference. He also serves as a liaison between CIECA and the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).