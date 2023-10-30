 AirPro to Hold Auggie FFC Calibration Competition at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

AirPro to Hold Auggie FFC Calibration Competition at SEMA

AirPro Diagnostics will hold an open calibration competition at the SEMA Show on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 2-4 p.m. in the Upper South Hall booth no. 31229 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics announced it will holding an open calibration competition at the SEMA Show on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 2-4 p.m. in the Upper South Hall booth no. 31229 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The grand prize is a $1,000 Visa gift card.

Related Articles

“This is an open competition that all are welcome to participate in and will demonstrate the speed and consistency of using Auggie’s machine learning to identify and complete successful static calibrations,” said Josh McFarlin, president and COO of AirPro Diagnostics. “The competition will demonstrate how the Auggie target rendering device is easy to use for a novice with a tool that recently passed stringent NHTSA and IIHS standards.”

At the recent AutoGlass Week trade show (auto glass repair/replacement industry), AirPro held a similar competition and first-time users were amazed at the speed and accuracy of the Auggie tool.

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com/auggie/.

You May Also Like

KECO Body Repair Solutions logo
News

New SEMA Show AI Chatbot to Enhance Attendee Experience

This new tool will give show attendees a valuable digital resource that can provide fast, accurate answers to user questions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The SEMA Show is providing an AI-powered chatbot for the first time at its 2023 event. This new tool will give show attendees a valuable digital resource that can provide fast, accurate answers to user questions as the automotive aftermarket industry convenes in Las Vegas Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The chatbot is a collaboration between SEMA and 42Chat.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of 2023 OEM Summit, RDE

The SCRS is recognizing Toyota Motor North America as one of the leading sponsors of the 2023 Repairer Driven Education series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DCR Systems Launches CollisionClarity Software

CollisionClarity displays all photos and documents related to a vehicle’s damage and required repairs in sequence with the line operation of the estimating software.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 23.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 23.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ALLDATA to Focus on Connecting Shop Workflow at SEMA

Shop owners and technicians will be able to test-drive ALLDATA’s newest upgrades and see how ALLDATA’s integrated technology connects their workflow from desktop to tablet to phone.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Caliber Names New Senior VP for Caliber Auto Glass

Troy Mason brings to Caliber an impressive background, most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for over 28 years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
asTech Announces Scanning Support for Tesla Vehicles

asTech remote OEM scans are now available for over 99% of Tesla car parc.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers