AirPro to Hold Auggie FFC Calibration Competition at SEMA

AirPro Diagnostics announced it will holding an open calibration competition at the SEMA Show on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 2-4 p.m. in the Upper South Hall booth no. 31229 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The grand prize is a $1,000 Visa gift card.

“This is an open competition that all are welcome to participate in and will demonstrate the speed and consistency of using Auggie’s machine learning to identify and complete successful static calibrations,” said Josh McFarlin, president and COO of AirPro Diagnostics. “The competition will demonstrate how the Auggie target rendering device is easy to use for a novice with a tool that recently passed stringent NHTSA and IIHS standards.”

At the recent AutoGlass Week trade show (auto glass repair/replacement industry), AirPro held a similar competition and first-time users were amazed at the speed and accuracy of the Auggie tool.

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com/auggie/.